Tested : Leatt 3DF Hybrid EXT Knee and Shin Guards

Protection may be the most important aspect of riding motocross, especially for a vet rider like myself. Having good equipment is a priority for me and most riders I know. Leatt has been protecting riders for twenty years and their extensive line of products continues to grow. That line of products includes knee and shin guards for those that prefer that over knee braces. We recently grabbed a pair of their 3DF Hybrid EXT knee and shin guards to test and let you know our thoughts.

Leatt 3DF Hybrid EXT Knee and Shin Guards

Soft knee guard with hard shell extended shin sliders

Slim knee pad profile with CE Impact certified ventilated impact foam

CE tested and certified as impact protection: Knee and shin EN1621-1

3D design ensures a comfortable, great fit

Premium comfort using MoistureCool and AirMesh wicking fabrics

Improved hard shell sliding shin

Ventilated Neoprene sleeve

Anti-slip calf band and silicone grip lining

Silicone printed and adjustable non-slip leg straps

Abrasion resistant Aramid outer layer for durability

Slim shin plate that also fits inside boots

Weight: From 700g (1.54lbs) pair

Sizing: S/M - L/XL - XXL

MSRP $149.99

Seven10 Designs

First Impressions

The Leatt 3DF Hybrid EXT knee and shin guards are well-built and lightweight. They are slim, with good padding on the knee cup and a couple of vertical padded areas inside the shin guard for comfort. Leatt uses moisture-wicking material that stretches in the knee cup area, and they have three velcro straps to secure the guards to your leg. I did a test fit at home, walked around in them for a bit, and found the ergonomics really comfortable. The knee and shin guards were held securely by the three straps and never slipped or tried to spin. I have tried other knee guards while riding pit bikes and found them uncomfortable. The Leatt ones seemed better, but I needed to test at the track to know for sure.

On the Track

I have been a knee brace guy for many years and couldn't tell you the last time I wore knee guards while riding moto. I was apprehensive about wearing a knee guard instead of braces. I realize there are different opinions on what is 'safer', but I feel more confident wearing a brace. So, going in, I didn't think I would like the guard. I tested the 3DF Hybrid EXT over the last month at a few tracks between Texas, Nevada, and California. They are comfortable and easier to walk in when off the bike than a knee brace. The first time I wore them on the bike, I could feel the 'bulge' of the knee cup against the plastic when squeezing the bike. The area around the knee cup is padded, and I can feel the soft material compress. With a knee brace, that area has a hard frame that I was used to feeling against the bike. It took a few minutes to get used to that, but once I did, I didn't even notice I had them on.

Seven10 Designs

Durability

I've only been wearing the guards for about a month, and I prefer the security I feel in a brace, but the Leatt 3DF Hybrid EXT's material is fairly thick around the knee cap, and the straps are durable. Heavy stitching appears to be used, and I think they would last several years if well-maintained. The plastic shin guard is stitched on well, and I don't believe it will come apart easily. The most likely thing I see that could be a problem is tearing the material that covers the knee guard if it got caught on something or from normal wear and tear if worn often over time. These are not low-quality, cheaply made pieces of equipment, so I feel confident they will hold up.

Seven10 Designs

Final Thoughts

I don't see myself switching from a knee brace to a knee/shin guard, but f I did, the Leatt 3DF Hybrid EXT knee and shin guard would be one I would be wiling to wear. As previously stated, they were comfortable and never caused me any issues. They fit under the pants better than braces, stay in place, and didn't hinder my movement or ability to squeeze the bike. They are well built, of high quality materials, and if you're a knee and shin guard person I think these are worth owning. I will be hanging on to mine and wearing when I rip around on pit bikes with my buddies. If you want more information or want to purchase a set head over to Leatt.com and let them know Vital MX sent you.