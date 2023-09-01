Tested: EVS Axis Pro and Sport Knee Braces

One of the great debates is to wear knee braces or to not wear knee braces. I can’t tell you if you should or shouldn’t, that’s a personal choice. I can tell you I’ve worn knee braces for years and feel safer with them on. I've heard the argument from people that you could possibly sustain other injuries because you are wearing knee braces. Or that some riders can't grip the bike as well while wearing knee braces. For me, I'd rather have the protection than not. Over 25 years ago EVS created the first motocross specific knee brace. They’ve continued to evolve and be a leader in safety equipment and I was interested to try the EVS braces and compare them to what I've been wearing for years.

I asked Cole Johnson, owner of Johnsonville MX Farm in Yantis Texas, if I could come up and ride to do some product testing. His track is not open during the week, but luckily he said yes, and I want to give him a shout-out for that. I also had my photographer, Chase Moore with Eleven10 Designs, come out to shoot. He mentioned he’s been considering changing from his EVS TP199 knee guards to a set of knee braces. I sent him home with the Axis Sport to try out. Read below for his review.

EVS Axis Pro and Axis Sport Knee Braces

Stretch Fit Strap Technology - elastic material that expands and compresses for a comfortable, secure fit

Dual Defense Knee Cups - two interactive knee cups slide with the knee's flexion and extension providing complete coverage knee protection

Hyperextension Lockout 30 - the hinge component design helps prevent hyperextension with lockouts from 0-30 degrees

Comfort Cuff - neoprene compression cuff designed to limit lower leg migration

5-Point Strapping System - strapping system that secures brace to your leg comfortably

Shark Skin Antimicrobial Liner - soft cushion support with a textured surface to limit knee brace migration

Tru-Motion 2.0 Hinge - mimics knee movement for a more natural stance

Aluminum Carbon Fusion Frame (Pro model) - the aluminum lower frame fuses to a carbon fiber upper cuff for a lightweight and strong brace

Form Fit Frame (Sport model) - a proprietary blend of Polyfusion polymer providing a strong base that is also flexible and will bend to the contours of the thigh for a comfortable fit

MSRP Axis Pro $830.99 (pair)

MSRP Axis Sport $585.99 (pair)

Weight of Axis Pro - 6lbs (pair)

Weight of Axis Sport - 5.3lbs (pair)

First Impressions:

Getting new gear for motocross is a big deal. There's an excitement that takes me back to Christmas morning as a kid opening the package to see what's inside. When the box with my EVS Axis Pro knee braces arrived, I felt that all over again. The packaging is pretty cool and I couldn't wait to open them. The EVS Axis Pro and Axis Sport braces both come with multiple hinge stops allowing you to adjust the hyperextension lock-out ranging from 0 to 30 degrees so you can customize how much movement you want. Both have four Velcro straps for securing the braces and are positioned comfortably to keep them secure and not digging into your leg. Both are equipped with their Tru-Motion 2.0 hinge system which mimics the knee's natural movement. Along with the braces you will find additional Hinge Condyle pad inserts so you can adjust the knee brace width a bit for comfort. I immediately removed the braces to inspect how the hinge movement worked and their sturdiness. The braces are well built. I grabbed some riding socks and set out to adjust the hinge stops where I wanted them and get the strap adjustment to my liking. Next up would be to hit the track and put them to the real test.

Seven10 Designs

On The Track:

The Axis Pro knee braces are light weight and strong. I spent most of my time in this model. As with most knee braces, they take a few minutes to put on and get adjusted. The four stretch-fit straps and single comfort cuff need to be snug and straight to avoid the braces from moving up or down your leg. They fit well within the riding pants even though they are a bit bulky.

Once on the bike and riding is where they stood out for me. I rode four motos in them on the initial ride at Johnsonville MX and many more times over the next few months. I've tested them at numerous motocross tracks since, including Glen Helen for the World Vet MX Championships, and out in the desert. Most of the time I forgot I had them on. I had a moment of discomfort on a particular ride from the straps digging into the back of my knee where the leg bends. I stopped and readjusted the strap, made it a little tighter, and I was good to go. I found them to be comfortable in most situations I rode in. There were a few rides, like out in the desert, when we rode for long periods of time where they would start to rub an area too much and it was a bit uncomfortable. I would think any brace would do that after two or three hours on the bike.

Thankfully, I never dabbed my leg or put myself in a situation where the braces had to actually save my knee. That obviously isn't something we wanted to purposely test. I can say the braces moved well with my movements and did not hinder my riding comfort at all. I don't feel bound up or as if I can't grip the bike. My pants never hung up on the braces or caused any issues there either.

Seven10 Designs

Durability:

I've been wearing the braces for about four months and they're still good as new. I generally toss them in my gear bag and wash them by hand every few rides. No signs of wearing out and the hinges move as smooth as day one. As I said, they are built well and should last years.

Seven10 Designs

Final Word:

I personally feel safer wearing knee braces and would recommend the EVS Axis Pro or Sport to anyone considering knee braces for the first time or if they wanted to try something new. The only thing I would complain about is the third strap from the bottom can dig into the back of my knee if I do not get it very tight. If it was raised a small amount that would be helpful.

Whether you race motocross, Supercross, off-road, or ride for fun with your friends and family, knee braces are something to think about for protecting yourself. Again, I won’t tell you what you should or shouldn’t do, but I will say if considering knee protection I believe the EVS line is well worth choosing. I have continued to wear the Axis Pro braces in a rotation with my other brand of braces.

Pros:

Light weight

Comfortable

Smooth movement

Cons:

Bulky

Strap position

Cost

EVS Axis Sport Knee Brace:

The EVS Axis Sport Knee Brace is very similar to the Pro model discussed above. The materials used to build the braces are the main difference. Made from a blend of Polyfusion polymer instead of the aluminum lower frame fused to a carbon fiber upper cuff on the Pro model which actually makes the Sport model a bit ligter. The price point is the other big difference. Read below for what Chase Moore from Seven 10 Designs thought of them.

After a dozen years off the bike due to knee injuries, it is so refreshing to see the progression in the knee brace market. The EVS Axis Sport knee braces are both lightweight and durable, a far cry from the bulky protection I remember from my childhood. When I came back to riding, I refused to wear knee braces, but these changed my mind. From the second I cinched down the straps I knew I would be leaving my old knee pads in the shop from now on. They have very high-quality construction; you can feel the time and effort that went into design and production from the moment you open the box. On the bike you forget that you have them on. I fully expected to notice them in every corner but was pleasantly surprised at how little I felt them. You could spend less on knee braces, but why put the health of your knee in the hands of an inferior brace. Knee braces are a fraction of the cost of knee reconstruction, I learned that firsthand. The EVS Axis Sport knee braces are an amazing product that I look forward to using for years to come.