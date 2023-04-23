Tested: Alpinestars Supertech M8 Factory Helmet

Alpinestars has been synonymous with motocross for decades. Since 1963 they have been developing and revolutionizing motocross protection and are probably best known for what are arguably some of the best motocross boots available. In addition to top-notch boots, jerseys, and pants, Alpinestars set out to create the most advanced, protective and performance enhancing helmet possible. Alpinestars drew on their experience from over half a decade of world class innovation across the spectrum of motorsports and especially, its deep rooted commitment to motocross to develop the M8. Alpinestars doesn't do anything half-cocked, so my expectations were high. I wore the helmet numerous times over a few months of riding.

Alpinestars Supertech M8 Factory Helmet

The surface curvature promotes reduced friction on impact.

Accommodates a wide variety of goggles.

Air vents in the shell are located to maximize ventilation efficiency.

Each helmet fit size has its own appropriate shell size to deliver the most anatomical solution for the wide variety of fit needs worldwide.

Shell construction utilizes a highly advanced molding technology with a multi-composite combination.

An epoxy resin bonding that offers the best possible strength and energy management.

The liner is formed with a multi-density EPS polymer that gives an inner helmet profile which soaks up impact forces dissipated over the outer shell at the point of an impact and provides a shape offering a close and comfortable fit.

The energy absorption performance of the S-M8 is substantially improved by a four section construction that allows for specific densities of polymer to be prepared for different zones around the helmet lining.

The Supertech M8 incorporates a patented system to allow the helmet to be tuned exactly to the riders preference for the height and angle at which the helmet sits on the head. This unique technology allows for an ultra-specific set-up that can be adapted for the type of riding and the rider’s preference.

With a micro-adjustable pad that is connected to the helmet inner shell, it is possible to raise or lower the helmet fit and also, to tilt the helmet forward, or backward.

A unique visor release system that ensures the mounting is held securely in place and provides exactly the right level of resistance to ensure the visor detaches from the helmet shell if it is subjected to a significant impact.

The base of the S-M8 has been sculpted to give a relief section, where the bottom profile is raised to clear the collarbone.

Post-crash protection mechanisms allowing rapid and safe intervention if the rider has suffered a major impact.

MIPS: Multi-Directional Impact Protection System.

Emergency Release System (ERS). The side cheek padding can be extracted efficiently and safely, while the helmet is still on the rider’s head.

‘Eject’ inflation system allows for emergency removal of the helmet, without putting a load on the rider’s spine.

Hydration system compatibility. The design includes canals which allow a tube to be incorporated on either side of the shell. This is a feature extensively tested by Alpinestars rally raid and enduro riders enabling convenient fitting and connection to a hydration system.

Removable liner cover is washable and features a cool-max fabric interior and anti-bacterial talent yarn for long-lasting freshness and quick-dry performance.

3 Color Options: Blk/Yellow Flou/Blue Glossy, Blk/White/Red Flou Glossy, and Dark Blue/Orange/Yellow Flou

MSRP $544.95

Seven10 Designs

First Impressions

The Supertech M8 Factory Helmet looks amazing. A lot of thought went into the design of this helmet. From the minimal surface curvature to reduce friction on impact to the inner liner being adjustable for better fitment, Alpinestars put in a lot of cool features. As I said, visually it's a beautiful helmet, but the performance features are where it shines. It comes with a removable nose guard and numerous intake vents and exhaust ports for nice airflow. The individual shell sizes in theory allows for the best fit for each individual's head size. I found it to be a very light and comfortable helmet. The chin guard is not so close to my mouth that I was uncomfortable. They installed their A-Head Fitment system which is an inner comfort liner that is adjustable with snaps in 3 different positions to help reduce any 'hot spots' or uncomfortable pressure areas on your head. The M8 has a built-in grove along the chin bar and inside the ear pads to accommodate a sip tube from a hydration system. Anyone who rides with me knows I use internal speakers to listen to music and the M8 has cut-outs just for this purpose. The visor is a fixed, breakaway system designed to reduce injury on impact and the removable liner is secured with a snap system making removal simple. It also has collarbone cut-outs along the bottom of the helmet to reduce the load on the clavicle in a crash. Pretty cool features in my opinion.

Seven10 Designs

On the Track

When it comes to the helmet, I was impressed. The M8 allows for good air flow and is a pretty quiet helmet. I liked the fitment of the helmet straight out of the box, so I did not need to adjust the inner liner at all. The ear pads fit well around my ears and were nice and snug against my cheek. I noticed a little pressure where the cheek meets my jaw at first, but once I was riding I didn't notice it. It went away after the pads took shape to my face. The way the helmet fit around my head felt even, meaning I didn't feel any spots with too much or too little pressure. I was wearing EKS Brand Lucid goggles with a nose guard and they fit nicely. The helmet did not move around or cause any discomfort while putting in laps. I wore the M8 during some cooler months of the year, but I could feel the airflow through the vents. I believe in the hotter months there will be enough flow to keep your head cool.

Seven10 Designs

Durability

Durability is a tricky review topic for a helmet. You really don't know how well it will last until you take some tumbles and know if the visor will be damaged or something similar. Thankfully, I never took a digger in the helmet so I can't tell you about that. The liner has held its form well and shows no signs of wearing out. It's remained comfortable to wear over the few months I tested it.

Final Word

I would wear the M8 helmet regularly with no concerns about having the proper protection or loss of comfort. As I said, I found it to be comfortable and I trust the technology. Some may not like the fixed visor, but I actually like that it stays where it should. I also think this helmet looks super cool.