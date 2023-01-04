Tested: Alpinestars MX23 Fluid Narin Gear Set

Alpinestars has been synonymous with motocross for decades. Since 1963 they have been developing and revolutionizing motocross protection and are probably best known for what are arguably some of the best motocross boots available. In recent years Alpinestars has made a push to become and elite gear company with their moto gear lines worn by riders such as Eli Tomac, Chase Sexton, Jason Anderson, Hunter and Jett Lawrence, and many MXGP riders including Jeffrey Herlings. There's no doubt they have become one of the elite gear lines on the market which is why I was looking forward to reviewing some of their MX23 line. For this test I wore the Alpinestars Fluid Narin gear set over a period of four months.

Alpinestars Fluid Narin Jersey and Pant

Jersey

Ergonomic cut and pattern for enhanced freedom of movement and superior mobility.

Cut longer in the rear for greater coverage when riding.

Sport collar neck construction for superior rider comfort.

Fade resistant graphics.

Advanced poly-fabric construction is lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable, with mechanical stretch for enhanced rider comfort.

Poly-fabric construction for durability.

3 Color Options: Blk/White, Mars Red/White, Blue Ray/White

MSRP $36.95

Pant

600D poly-fabric main chassis construction for enhanced durability.

Stretch corduroy fabric panels on crotch, knees and inside leg for superior freedom of movement and an optimized fit.

Synthetic leather reinforced inner-leg panels for enhanced heat resistance, grip and comfort.

Ergonomic cut and pattern for enhanced freedom of movement and superior mobility.

High performance synthetic leather on knees for high levels of heat resistance, grip and comfort.

Ratchet closure for a secure, personalized fit.

Mesh lining for enhanced rider comfort.

Zippered fly for ease of use.

3 Color Options: Blk/White, Mars Red/White, Blue Ray/White

MSRP $109.95

First Impressions:

This would be the first gear set from Alpinestars that I've had the opportunity to wear and I was happy when it arrived. I noticed immediately that the pant material felt tough. It was not as thin as some of the gear I've been wearing lately, but did not feel thick or heavy. It felt tough and fairly light-weight. The pants are secured with a zipper and ratcheting latch system and the waistband stretches nicely to allow for a comfortable fit. There is a lot of room in the pant leg and crotch area as well. Alpinestars calls it a 'sport' fit and knee braces fit easily without snagging because of the looser fit. The stretch corduroy panels above the knee area, on the back of the calves, and down the inseam add to the comfort level. I noticed immediately how baggy the pants are in the crotch region. There seemed to be a little too much extra room in that area for my liking. The Fluid Narin pant seems to be built for comfort as well as performance. The size 34 pant felt true to size in the waist as well.

The jersey fit is again called a 'sport' fit. It is snug, but not skin tight as some of the 'athletic' fit styles. The jersey is light-weight and of a breathable material. I would not say it's 'vented', but certainly allows for some airflow. The collar is pretty snug but stretches a decent amount and was not restricting. The jersey is cut long to stay tucked in and the arms are somewhat stretchable for added comfort. I had them send me an XL because I wear a chest protector under my jersey and I felt the size was true.

On the Track:

I've been wearing the Alpinestars gear off and on over the past few months to see how it feels and holds up. The jersey allows for nice air flow and is pretty comfortable. It fit over my chest protector nicely as previously stated and I didn't feel any restriction from the pants or the jersey. The looseness of the pant legs allows for my knee braces to fit well and not snag the material when moving around on the bike. The thigh and crotch areas have a little too much extra material for me and the 'bagginess' of the pant was not to my liking. I could feel the loose material when sliding up the seat going into a corner and would prefer it to be a tighter fit.

Durability:

After numerous hours riding in the Fluid Narin gear and many washes, there are zero signs of damage from knee braces, crashes, or color fading. The gear feels sturdy and seems to hold up.

Final Word:

I really like the look of the Alpinestars gear. I think it's well made and overall comfortable gear and it retails at a nice price point. If you like your gear to be a little loose the Fluid Narin should be considered. I believe it will hold up and last for a normal 'weekend warrior' or racer and serve it's job well. I would definitely recommend this gear for quality and durability to anyone who likes a looser fit.