Supercross Uncertainties – 2025 Looms

The 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season is gearing up to be a thrilling spectacle, brimming with intrigue and the potential for upsets. As the excitement builds and anticipation peaks ahead of the opening round, fans are left pondering a host of pressing questions. Let's delve into the uncertainties surrounding the sport's top stars and explore the narratives that will shape this electrifying season.

Jett Lawrence: Will Jett Lawrence master the all-new CRF450RW or will set-up issues render him vulnerable in his sophomore season? Two turbulent off-season events have thrust this question into the spotlight as Anaheim 1 looms. Compounding the pressure is the fact that competitors like Cooper Webb, Chase Sexton, and Eli Tomac are perfectly positioned to capitalize on missteps. Lawrence has no room for error, but if the new bike does not disrupt his momentum, then it will only reinforce his dominance in 450SX's most competitive era.

Cooper Webb: Can Cooper Webb build on his impressive 2024 season and newfound raw speed – evidenced by two pole positions – or will he once again rely on his trademark grit to stay in the mix? A more pressing concern is the durability of his thumb, injured twice in six months, as he faces the difficult 17-round calendar. If Webb can stay healthy and maintain the form that he has shown in the past two terms, he will remain a formidable force in the title battle.

Chase Sexton: Can Chase Sexton unlock his potential aboard a KTM 450 SX-F to improve his performance in timed qualification? The absence of pole positions was a recurring frustration in 2024 and silencing that critique would send a strong message to doubters. Perhaps more crucially, can he find consistency off the start? Struggles in this area not only hampered his results but also seemed to erode his confidence in his title defense. Addressing these issues could redefine Sexton's 2025 attack.

Image: KTM Press Service

Eli Tomac: Can Eli Tomac maintain his dominance in all conditions, or has his reliance on the scoop tire become a double-edged sword? His well-documented experiments with the scoop suggest that it is more than just a performance tool – it is a confidence booster that sharpens his starts and overall momentum. How much of his success is tied to this? Could an overreliance lead to triumph in ideal conditions yet prove costly when pushed beyond its limits? This narrative adds another layer of interest that will captivate fans and rivals alike.

Jason Anderson: Is Jason Anderson's prime behind him, or can his drive to stick with Kawasaki's premier team spark a career renaissance? Glimpses of his former brilliance – like his standout performance at Anaheim 2 in 2024 – show he still has the spark, but the consistency that once defined him remains elusive. A main event win could reignite his self-belief and strengthen his standing with Kawasaki. Yet, in 450SX's most competitive field, will rising stars like Hunter Lawrence leave little room for his resurgence?

Justin Cooper: Has Justin Cooper reached his ceiling, or can he break through to become a consistent contender in the sport's toughest arena? His understated demeanor often causes him to fly under the radar, but to establish himself as a true successor to stars like Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb then he must embrace the spotlight. Releasing his inhibitions and overcoming the fear of failure will be crucial, as growth often comes from moments of vulnerability. Entering his sophomore season, Cooper will be judged as a seasoned professional.

Ken Roczen: Has Ken Roczen fully recovered from last year's injury, or will he now be a shadow of his former self? Surprisingly little is known about his current form, leaving him as one of the biggest question marks heading into Anaheim 1. His FIM World Supercross Championship outings offered few answers, and the lack of off-season buzz only deepens the uncertainty. Can he uphold his tradition of landing on the podium at least once in the opening three rounds, or will 2025 mark a turning point in his career?

Image: Suzuki Cycles

Justin Barcia: Can Justin Barcia rebound from one of the toughest seasons of his career, or has 2024 signaled a shift in his trajectory? With just one podium to his name, it was a season that he would rather forget. Yet there was a glimmer of hope as he clawed his way back into the top five during the final quarter, hinting at a potential resurgence. Now entering his 16th season, Barcia remains aboard the familiar MC 450F, but a fresh perspective from his new team could be the key to returning him to the top step of the podium.

Hunter Lawrence: Can Hunter Lawrence build on the promise he showed during the SuperMotocross playoffs and translate that progress to Monster Energy AMA Supercross? Touted as the next likely first-time winner in 450SX, he faces the challenge of bridging the gap from his two podiums in 2024 to consistent contention at the front. Will he rise to the occasion and meet these lofty expectations, or crumble under the weight of performing on the sport’s biggest stage? In 2025, Lawrence’s stock will either soar to new heights or take a significant hit.

Malcolm Stewart: Will 2025 be the season Malcolm Stewart claims his elusive first 450SX victory, or will he remain mired in the struggles that defined 2024? Poor starts and costly mistakes overshadowed his undeniable talent last season, but Stewart remains determined to return to the podium. With his contract with Husqvarna nearing its end, this year may represent his best – and possibly last – chance to reach the top of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross podium.

Aaron Plessinger: Can Aaron Plessinger sustain the progress he showed in 2024, or has he reached a peak? The answers will unfold in the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, but even maintaining last year’s level would solidify his place among the top contenders. Plessinger’s larger-than-life personality often overshadows his on-track achievements—a double-edged sword that brings both attention and scrutiny. The key for 2025 will be striking the right balance between showmanship and consistent performance.

Image: KTM Press Service

Dylan Ferrandis: Has Dylan Ferrandis truly tapped into his potential in 450SX, or is he inching closer to the twilight of his career? A two-time 250SX West champion, Ferrandis entered the 450SX class as a thrilling prospect. However, as he heads into his fifth season, he has just two podiums to his name. With the support of the Phoenix Racing Honda team, he has proven capable of consistent top ten finishes, but can they unlock the extra performance needed to reestablish him as one of the sport's elite stars?

Shane McElrath: Can Shane McElrath break free from the crossroads of his career, or will he continue to fade into obscurity? Slated to do the first six events on a Firepower Honda, his future beyond that is uncertain, putting extra pressure on his early-season performances. His past success on a 250F raises expectations for his 450SX results, further amplifying the scrutiny. For McElrath, January is not just the start of a season – it is a make-or-break moment.

Benny Bloss: Has Benny Bloss' arm injury derailed his momentum from 2024, or was his debut season with Beta just the beginning? The standout performances that he delivered aboard the 450 RX are easy to forget, but replicating – or surpassing – that form in 2025 could see him disrupt 450SX's established hierarchy once again. For both Bloss and Beta, this season is a pivotal opportunity to solidify their presence in Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Justin Hill: Will Justin Hill fully commit to rediscovering his form, or will 2025 be another underwhelming attempt to recapture past glory? Hill has expressed determination heading into Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and if he stays true to his word, he could surprise many. With no clear path back to a factory team, this season is not about external validation – it is a personal quest for satisfaction and redemption. The clock is ticking and this may be his final chance to make his mark.