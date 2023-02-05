Supercross Statistics | Nashville in Numbers

Tomac did not finish second at all through the first thirteen rounds, yet he has had two in a row now. The trophy that he secured in Nashville was very poignant. Not only was that his ninety-fifth trip onto the 450SX box, but it was also the one hundred and fifteenth podium of his career (once the twenty 250SX podiums that he has to his name are included). If he retires in October then he will fall just short of the centenary in the 450F division.