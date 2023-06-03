It would be easy for one to latch onto the fact that Sexton lacked pace on Saturday night, but his times were far more competitive with Tomac. It was truly the errors, which happened on laps nine and ten, that put him out of contention. '23' was very much in the fight for the lead prior to those and, for whatever reason, that seems to have been overlooked by most. Sexton, Webb and Tomac were the only riders with an average lap time in the 01:15.000 range.