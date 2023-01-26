'Supercross Futures' was a very positive contribution to Monster Energy Supercross when first introduced, but it is about to become even valuable to the industry. Various changes have been made to the format for 2023 Monster Energy Supercross – those shall ensure that it is more competitive and there is a lot more of a spotlight on all that occurs in the amateur main event. You see, the 250SX Futures will be incorporated into the night show and not in a mediocre slot at the start. Gates will fall at 08:49pm on Saturday night!

Now, it is obvious that eyes will be fixated on Haiden Deegan in what will be his 250SX Futures debut. There are persistent rumors that state that, as long as this weekend is not a complete mess, he will then compete in 250SX East from Houston. Expect everyone to be watching his pace and trying to mark his competitiveness against the professionals, who will take to the circuit right after the 250SX Futures. It would not be much of a shock if Deegan does not have it all his own way though, as the entry list is rather stacked. It is worth noting that there is a 125% rule in qualifying too, to ensure that the talent difference is not quite as noticeable as it has been in years past.

12 Parker Ross 13 Tyler Edmondson 17 Cole Davies 21 Enzo Temmerman 28 Preston Boespflug 29 Julien Beaumer 40 Gage Linville 41 Nate Freehill 44 Justin Aragaki 45 Slade Varola 46 Charles Tolleson 49 Ragan Cochran 54 Leo Tucker 55 Dylan Cunha 66 Casey Cochran 74 Jaxon Pascal 113 Braden Spangle 238 Haiden Deegan 241 Daxton Bennick 273 Brock Bennett 339 Talon Hawkins 361 Chase Yentzer 485 Carson Forbes

