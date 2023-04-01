Stream Anaheim 1 live | How to watch A1 around the world

It is time. 2023 Monster Energy Supercross is just days away and it is time to prepare for the opening round in Anaheim, California. Thousands and thousands of fans from around the world are going to be desperate to tune into the action from Angel Stadium, as the new season promises to be one of the most competitive. How can one actually watch Monster Energy Supercross in 2023 though? Well, let's run through the options here. If you have a question then fire it across on social media (@vitalmx on Twitter and Instagram).

United States Viewers

Viewers inside of the United States will be able to watch the action via Peacock (that will be a consistent option through every round) and the USA Network. The night show starts at 07:00pm PST and 10:00pm EST.

Additionally, the 'Race Day Live' program will be broadcast on Peacock from 01:30pm PST and 04:30pm EST. 'Race Day Live' will show the daytime qualifying sessions, as in years past, plus interviews with the various personalities in the paddock.

European Viewers

Viewers in Europe will be able to watch the night show via the 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that is set to broadcast Monster Energy Supercross, Pro Motocross and SMX rounds around the world. The night show will start at 03:00am in the United Kingdom and 04:00am across mainland Europe. The 'Race Day Live' show will be run on the same pass, and start at 09:30pm in the UK and 10:30pm in Europe.

Australasian Viewers

Viewers in Australasia will be able to watch Anaheim 1 via the same 'SuperMotocross Video Pass' that's mentioned above. It is a premium product that is easy to use. How will the timings work for fans placed on that continent? The night show will kick off at 02:00pm on Sunday in Sydney, Australia, and 04:00am in Auckland, New Zealand. 'Race Day Live' will run at 08:30am in Australia and 10:30am in New Zealand, based on time zones in those aforementioned cities.

Asian Viewers