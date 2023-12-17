"Starting Slow Last Year was Embarrassing." | Logan Karnow Check-In

In 2022 privateer Logan Karnow had a sponsor leave him high-and-dry mid-season and instead of giving up, Logan found an outside-the-box manner of support to finish the season. That led to the internet subscription service, Only Fans, to be Logan's title sponsor in 2023. For 2024, O.F. once again is supporting the privateer and allowing him to chase his dream. We checked-in with Karnow to discuss this and more.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: What's up, Logan? What are you up to?

Logan Karnow: Not too much. I'm currently sitting at a laundromat getting all my gear washed.

Vital MX: I don't think Eli Tomac or Chase Sexton are doing that.

Logan: Haha, no. I'm on that privateer grind. I love it.

Vital MX: Before getting to your news, let's discuss the 2023 season. You finished 29th overall in the 450 class. How do you feel about it? I don't believe it was the year you were expecting.

Logan: I didn't do very well at the beginning of the season. My results were subpar for the first six to eight rounds. I came out at A1 and didn't do well; confidence is big. You start to dwell on it when you're out there getting 11th through thirteenth in the LCQs. Then Oakland came around, and I rode pretty good. I got sixth or seventh in the LCQ, and I was battling with guys who were making mains. That was good for my confidence. After that, we went to Dallas and I put it into the Triple Crown through the LCQ. I rode well, and after that, my confidence was high, and I started clicking them off from there.

Jason Watkins Photography

Vital MX: As a privateer, it must be difficult dealing with confidence when you don't have a set program with a place to train. The factory riders have facilities with coaches and other guys they are riding with, making it easier to work on things. You don't necessarily have a place to go every week where you can set a routine.

Logan: Honestly, I don't think that would be for me. Dude, sometimes when I wake up, I don't even know where I'm riding. That's probably not the best way, but I enjoy that. We woke up one morning last week and said, "Let's drive up to Georgia for the day," with a couple of my buddies. It's fun, and I like how I'm doing things.

Vital MX: Yeah, you are a bit of a loose, fly-by-the-seat-of-your-pants kind of guy.

Logan: A little gypsy.

Vital MX: Nashville was your best season finish with a 15th. What felt right that weekend?

Logan: Dude, I rode really good in my heat race, riding around seventh or eighth. Again, that was great for my confidence. I went out in the main event, and for the first six or seven minutes, I was riding around in 21st with a decent pace. I felt I could ride that pace for the whole main. Then, I believe Cade (Clason) struggled that day and I caught up to him. We got together, and both tipped over in that off-camber. I lost about 20-25 seconds, and then I just put my head down and started clicking guys off. I think my best lap time of that race was the 20th lap. I got in a flow, started riding well, and ended up 15th. I couldn't believe it.

Jason Watkins Photography

Vital MX: That was a good night, and of course, Nashville being the city it is, it was probably a good one after the race, too.

Logan: What's crazy is that some of my better races come when we go out on Thursdays, drink some beers, and get a little loose. I'm not proud of that, but two of my best races came from nights like that. Daytona and Nashville. That's how the cookie crumbles sometimes, I guess.

Vital MX: Like we said, loose.

Logan: We keep it pretty loose. That's for damn sure.

Vital MX: 2024 is right around the corner. You told me through text you feel the best you ever have. You've been working and training your butt off. What's the difference for this upcoming season?

Logan: I don't know. I had a blast in my off-season and didn't ride a lot. I've been super focused since I started riding and training again. I want to do good this year. Starting slow last year was embarrassing. I've been down here for the last 2 ½ months, putting in the work and riding a lot of laps. I can confidently say I'm in the best shape of my life. I've been riding with some guys, and my speed is really good. I'm stoked at how it's all coming together and I'm excited for Anaheim 1.

Vital MX: I assume you're staying on a 450.

Logan: Yes. It'll be 450 all year.

Vital MX: Who are the guys you're riding with?

Logan: We have a good group down here. Carter Biese is the main guy I ride with every day. Trevor Colip was an amateur last year and is riding really good. I've ridden with (Justin) Starling a couple of times. Tristan Lane, (Scott) Meshey, Jeremy Hand, and Jace Kessler are down here. So, we've got a damn good crew to ride with.

Vital MX: That's a good group of privateers. You said, "Down here." Let everyone know where that is. You're in Florida, right?

Logan: Yeah, Florida, just south of the Jacksonville area. It's pretty cool, actually. Last year, they didn't have much going on down here, but WW Ranch built two brand-new supercross tracks for us. There's Waldo, who has a nice supercross track. The place Starling rides let me come down there for a couple of days, which was cool.

Vital MX: That's great. Going into the 2023 season, you had an interesting and cool sponsor come on board. That stemmed from some situations during the 2022 season. Only Fans were your title sponsor all of last season. Are you sticking with them?

Logan: Yeah. I re-signed with Only Fans about a month and a half ago for all of '24. It's unbelievable. They have had my back for a while and believe and support me. I think I'm the man for the job with the looser program. They are stoked about it, and it will be another hell of a year. I'm excited.

Octopi Media

Vital MX: I was going to ask how they felt with the '23 season. Again, the results were not what you hoped for, but your social media presence is great. The fans seem to jump on board.

Logan: They were pumped. My results never came up in the talks with Only Fans. They were so happy with everything I did promoting them on social media and my pit presence. It was awesome.

Vital MX: Are you also sticking with O'Neal?

Logan: Oh yeah! I'll be O'Neal until I die. We are a match made in Heaven. I've been working with ARay (Alex Ray) a lot. He's my guy over there now.

Vital MX: That's a combination.

Logan: I know. It's been working out great.

Vital MX: Will Tony Wass be back as your mechanic?

Logan: Unfortunately, not. He got a job back in Ohio, and he's doing well with it. I have a buddy from home who will help at the beginning of the season. He'll help drive and wrench at the races, so we'll be good.

Jason Watkins Photography

Vital MX: Does not knowing if you have a mechanic the whole season stress you out?

Logan: I've talked with my guy helping at the beginning, and he seems game to do the whole thing, so I'm not stressing much. I don't think it would be hard to find someone if I made a quick social post either. It's just a matter of being around someone you want to be around 24/7. You really get to know someone when you live in a van with them.

Vital MX: Do you have set expectations or goals to meet for '24?

Logan: I do. Getting in the mains right off the bat will be tough when there are probably 20 factory bikes. If I can be in the running to make the mains early, stay healthy, and get some good finishes mid to the end of the season, that's the goal. I want to be in as many as possible, and that's realistic.