Star's Overlooked Duo Speak on Their Doubters | Nate Thrasher and Jordon Smith



Star Racing Yamaha’s 250 East Coast riders, Jordon Smith and Nate Thrasher, have both been somewhat overlooked as title threats. Both have won races in the past and have something to prove. Smith, that he can still win and deserves another chance on a factory team. Thrasher, that in his third year, is capable of being a champion. We grabbed them both during Press Day at Houston to ask them about it.

Jamie Guida – Vital MX: First off, Jordon, you've been a bit overlooked in the last few years considering some injuries and whatnot. Moving to the Star Yamaha team is a really good opportunity to show everybody you’re still capable of your past results. How positive are you about your abilities coming into the season?

Jordon Smith: Yeah, it's tough. A lot of the fans don't necessarily believe in me, and it's even hard to believe in yourself whenever you have so many injuries and just so many things go wrong, you know? I think joining the Star team and then being able to go and train with all the guys down there that have won races, won championships, it just solidifies that you can do it, you know, and day in and day out. So, yeah, I'm ready to go. I'm ready to get this thing rolling and see where we're at.

Vital MX: Nate, in your career, you've won three Supercross races. You also are a little overlooked this year. Everybody is pointing at Hunter as the favorite. How does that feel? Does that motivate you? Do you use that?

Nate Thrasher: Yeah, for sure, we've definitely used it. I've won races before, like you said, and I won last year at the last round. So, I've won the last race and I've definitely got some confidence coming in. We're just trying to look and get better each weekend, but we've got to get a good finish in the first one to be in it. I felt like I came into last year a little hurt and just kind of worked my way into shape a little bit. It didn’t show what I was capable of. Last year, I kind of got better towards the end and had some crashes and dumb errors, but we finally put it together at the end and I think that's what I'm capable of. We just have to put it together every weekend and I think we can do that. It’s also my third full year so I’m coming in a lot more ready for sure. I've been doing it for a little bit now. For Anaheim 1 last year I only had like a month on the bike, no excuses, but it's not ideal. Some guys got hurt right before the season, so I had to jump over to that coast. This year we're definitely more prepared. We started out in October, so I'm feeling strong, fit, and it should be a good year.

Vital MX: Jordon, how good does it feel to be on what's considered the best 250 in the class? You know, the last couple of years you've had good bikes, but there is a difference.

Jordon: I've been on almost every factory team now, so I can compare them all. This bike is unbelievable. The Yamaha Star Racing team has done a great job developing this thing and it's unbelievable. There’s no excuse with the bike. Coming from a privateer effort last year, it was a new bike for us. Last year we were trying to do everything on our own, and it was really tough. So, to jump in here into the best 250 team there is and just have something already developed and be able to jump on it and know it's going to be good, it's a huge confidence boost.

Vital MX: Nate, how close is the bike to 100% of what you want? I know the bike's not 100%, but at the test track, how close is it to what you need?

Nate: I'm pretty happy. Last year at Salt Lake, we made a lot of changes right before that round. And honestly, I haven't even touched my bike since. We tried some stuff in the off-season and it kind of got the bike away from what I liked. So, we went back to the base setup, and we've been on it the whole time and that's when I've been my fastest.

Vital MX: Jordon, you're known for being very fast, but you have a reputation sometimes of making a mistake and throwing it away. Is that something you've worked on, finding that line of not pushing too far?

Jordon: I haven't had many big crashes during practice even in years past. You get to the race, and something happens. The biggest thing is getting off to a good start. If you get off to a holeshot, and you can stay clear of that carnage, and ride your own race, that's the best way to stay out of trouble. I mean, you saw last week in the Triple Crown, Jett looked absolutely flawless, and then he gets one bad start. He rode great, but stuff happens whenever you're back there. So, it's a lot easier just to stay out front and keep that clean air.

Vital MX: Nate, when you set your goals for this season, was it “Let’s send it and go win”? Or was it, “Let’s be consistent and be there at the end”?

Nate: Oh no, it's definitely win. That's what this team has paid us to do and that's what we're expected to do. So, that's what we’ve come in here to do. That's the mindset this year. In years past, it hasn't been. But this this year it is.