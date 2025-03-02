Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Billy, you're a badass.

ML's Take: If this doesn't make you order the drop, I don't know what will. Go Randy!

ML's Take: Congrats to Triumph and FXR, taking each of their first victories in Supercross at Glendale.

ML's Take: Ground breaking journalism from our own Darkside.

ML's Take: I really want to hear the 250 version in action. It's coming, soon.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Riola Sardo is, according to some, even trickier than Lommel, so have a look...

Lewis' Take: The European pre-season races have started! Next weekend will be very busy.

Lewis' Take: I'd like everyone to go and watch my Chase Sexton interview, please. Thanks...

Lewis' Take: The consensus is Jett Lawrence would be lucky to escape without a torn ACL.

Lewis' Take: This is the definition of poetry in motion, no? Triumph success everywhere too!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Me too, Michael Hicks…me too.

Jamie's Take: I can’t wait for Wrestlemania when these two face off in a ladder match inside the steel cage. Oh the drama.

Jamie's Take: Good job with that first Main Event of the year at A2, Cade. Now let’s get me some Fantasy points.

Jamie's Take: Look at Ryan Breece making the moves in Reno. Time is running out in AX, but it ain’t over.

Jamie's Take: It’s a bummer to hear about Ryder D’s scary injuries. Hope he heals quickly and can get back on the track.