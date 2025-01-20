Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: The red plate is returning to the #23, it's a good look!

ML's Take: This weekend was rough on the 250 class, with Shimoda's hand being a shocking one.

ML's Take: Poor Talon, such a weird crash. He has a broken femur and will be out a bit. Get well soon.

ML's Take: And it continues...

ML's Take: I wish I had 10% of this talent...

ML's Take: THIS WAS SO CLOSE!

How we didn’t have a repeat of Trey Canard & Ryan Morais is a miracle. pic.twitter.com/iPMwsCDtZp — Tanner (@thall767) January 19, 2025

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is like the enduro version of Talon Hawkins' San Diego crash, no?

Lewis' Take: The quality of Chase Sexton's social media is unbeatable. Truly great.

Lewis' Take: A dream podium for the British Arenacross Championship promoters...

Lewis' Take: I see 'DNQ' not 'ONE' when I look at a One Industries jersey. Just me?

Lewis' Take: Oh, what a year and what photos! Finally, great content from MXGP...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This pass by Eli on Jett made the hair on my arms stand up. So rad!

Jamie's Take: Out of the corner of my eye I saw Billy Lanninovich turning it upside down and backwards on press day. His whips are sic!

Jamie's Take: Ryan Breece missed San Diego with a knee injury. The 7th round of AMA Arenacross may be a little light next weekend.

Jamie's Take: Derek Dwyer was one of the first SX mechanics I met back in 2018. Glad to see him working with Prado in the 450s.

Jamie's Take: If you aren’t following Jade Dungey, you should. He’s a funny dude and a great personality.