Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Kitchen's misfortune will lead to an opportunity for the young Drew Adams. See you at San Diego?

ML's Take: Juju meets Cruella de Vil.

ML's Take: Who wants to see this bike race this Summer in the USA? Cause there's a chance it happens...

ML's Take: My brain can't compute... Patrick Evans, what are you on?

ML's Take: I'm not trying to start shit but damnit...you have to admit, this is funny.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Anaheim 1 set 2025's season up perfectly – storylines aplenty as San Diego looms!

Lewis' Take: I enjoyed this Eli Tomac interview. Dare I say this is the best that he's come across?

Lewis' Take: Swapping Anaheim for Stuttgart must've been a weird experience for Dean Wilson.

Lewis' Take: 250SX West's in desperate need of additional talent, but 250SX East will be superb.

Lewis' Take: The weak nature of 250SX West will place a (potentially harsh) spotlight on the #36.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Seeing Kenny perform how he did and hearing the crowd appreciate it was a highlight for A1. Hope he can keep it up.

Jamie's Take: I know Supercross just started, but who’s ready for the MXGPs?

Jamie's Take: Seeing Andrew Short doing Dakar, even when not on a bike, brings me joy.

Jamie's Take: Can Cooper Webb cut under the competition and be in the championship hunt? I say absolutely.

Jamie's Take: The number of Achilles injuries is wild . Bummed for Evan and Jalek Swoll.