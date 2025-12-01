Social Scoop by FMF

Michael's Picks
ML's Take: Kitchen's misfortune will lead to an opportunity for the young Drew Adams. See you at San Diego?
ML's Take: Juju meets Cruella de Vil.
ML's Take: Who wants to see this bike race this Summer in the USA? Cause there's a chance it happens...
ML's Take: My brain can't compute... Patrick Evans, what are you on?
ML's Take: I'm not trying to start shit but damnit...you have to admit, this is funny.
Lewis' Picks
Lewis' Take: Anaheim 1 set 2025's season up perfectly – storylines aplenty as San Diego looms!
Lewis' Take: I enjoyed this Eli Tomac interview. Dare I say this is the best that he's come across?
Lewis' Take: Swapping Anaheim for Stuttgart must've been a weird experience for Dean Wilson.
Lewis' Take: 250SX West's in desperate need of additional talent, but 250SX East will be superb.
Lewis' Take: The weak nature of 250SX West will place a (potentially harsh) spotlight on the #36.
Jamie's Picks
Jamie's Take: Seeing Kenny perform how he did and hearing the crowd appreciate it was a highlight for A1. Hope he can keep it up.
Jamie's Take: I know Supercross just started, but who’s ready for the MXGPs?
Jamie's Take: Seeing Andrew Short doing Dakar, even when not on a bike, brings me joy.
Jamie's Take: Can Cooper Webb cut under the competition and be in the championship hunt? I say absolutely.
Jamie's Take: The number of Achilles injuries is wild . Bummed for Evan and Jalek Swoll.