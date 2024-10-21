Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Get well soon Jeremy! Ouch.

ML's Take: That emotion is so awesome to witness.

ML's Take: Throat slit incoming.

ML's Take: Adventure bikes meet hill climb? Dungey vs Musquin? This is sorta like Baggers at Moto America. It's way more entertaining then you'd think.

ML's Take: Ohh the joys of Six Days. Also, get well soon Tyler (he broke his elbow the day after this video was taken).

ML's Take: And people think Jett Lawrence makes it look like he's not trying...Stefan Everts seriously looks like he's on a Sunday cruise as he passes James Stewart.

ML's Take: "Hit a deep rut, ow, stubbed my toe. Will I make the main? No. I’m too slow." I'm dead, this is gold...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Yet again, I find myself at a loose end and wanting to consume more enduro content.

Lewis' Take: This is arguably a deeper question. How does WSX work? Can it? Let's wait and see.

Lewis' Take: Tommy Searle on GASGAS is an odd social media appearance. New deal incoming...

Lewis' Take: From this beach race to full-spec supercross in three days? What a bizarre transition.

Lewis' Take: Pay close attention to how this 'AX World Tour' develops. It's an intriguing proposition.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Looks like Ricky Russell and the boys had a good time at Day In the Dirt East. I wanna make that event soon.

Jamie's Take: It was another successful ClubMX Open House. If you’re on the East Coast ya gotta check the facility out.

Jamie's Take: Congrats to the Team USA women’s team on another ISDE victory.

Jamie's Take: This one’s just for fun. Whip it!!!

Jamie's Take: Ohhh, the good ole days.