Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Australian Supercross made for some exciting highlights over the weekend!

ML's Take: Speaking of excitement... You know how the last person you're supposed to take out is your teammate, how about two of them? Well, Cole Thompson missed this day in school. Ouch...

ML's Take: And then again on night two. Geezus, poor Yarrive. He's going to have to find a separate rig to put Thompson in before the rest of the class flattens him.

ML's Take: HA!

ML's Take: Might as well cap my section off by making it all Aussie-related posts. Congrats again to Jett, Hunter, and Kyle.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: These races are fascinating. I wish that the content from them was easier to digest...

Lewis' Take: Heart wrenching. Pauls Jonass on GASGAS (2021) was still the best version of him.

Lewis' Take: Is this the first TF 450-X star to be made public? Look for more national series news.

Lewis' Take: Seeing Stefan Everts in Acerbis gear with an L&M logo has unlocked a core memory.

Lewis' Take: Jed Beaton has made the most of his return home... Surprisingly competitive indoors!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Not only is the Xtreme gear in Denny’s post super badass, but the Great Western Bank details are amazing.

Jamie's Take: This rider POV from Josh Hill makes me want to hit those huge jumps. So rad!

Jamie's Take: Good luck to Team USA at ISDE this week. Let’s bring home some gold.

Jamie's Take: Congrats to Team Australia and Michael Byrne on winning their first ever MXdN.