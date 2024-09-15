Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Aden Keefer is making the transition to Hollywood.

ML's Take: Two Aussies, an American, and a Japanese guy walk into the Honda semi...

ML's Take: Poor Phil, this is how I feel every day I ride though...ha

ML's Take: Hard work pays off, period.

ML's Take: I personally dug the Fox x Cherry collab, your thoughts?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Thankful that it sounds like Liam Everts will make a full recovery from his crash in China.

Lewis' Take: It's dawned on me that it's crazy that Infront can drag riders to a museum before a race.



Lewis' Take: Watch my interview with Chase for an example of how good it is when riders are honest.

Lewis' Take: I would be surprised if Jorge Prado fumbles the title. 2-2-2 would get it done at the finale.

Lewis' Take: It's going to be so very interesting to watch this story develop as the MXoN draws closer.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Is Justin Bogle back? Nah, but cool to see him riding. Electric is cool, btw.

Jamie's Take: You might feel bad for Forkner’s year after seeing pic #1. Then you see #4 and that goes away.

Jamie's Take: Don’t count out Cooper Webb just yet. The guy has no quit.

Jamie's Take: Who wouldn’t want to be Carson Brown for a day? He’s living his best life.

Jamie's Take: Cheers to the mechanics and unsung heroes. No motor homes or AC in the lounges for these guys.