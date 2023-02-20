Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: That's a yard sale!

ML's Take: Would you give this a go?

ML's Take: New sport?

ML's Take: K-Day in the Life.

ML's Take: Bravo, bravo.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Gautier Paulin fell off the radar far more than I thought he would his profile was massive.

Lewis' Take: I really like the look of the Standing Construct Honda MXGP machines. #41 is a sleeper...

Lewis' Take: It's rough that Factory Connection posted this after Ken Roczen made a switch. Awkward.

Lewis' Take: Like I said in the forum, I just feel like Chipotle would really enjoy sponsoring supercross...

Lewis' Take: Dylan Walsh looks good in this and, hey, he's actually having a really solid season as well.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Yikes…but a nice save!

Grant's Take: Aussie Matt Moss looked really good out there Saturday. I could see him snagging a top-10 finish this year….which I wouldn’t have expected had you told me before the season started that he would be lining up for some races in the U.S.

Grant's Take: This is actually a really cool idea by James Stewart and Seven. The price, though? That would be $259…

Grant's Take: How does Justin Bogle do in Canada aboard a 250?? He’s going to rack up a ton of podiums, right?

Grant's Take: Deegan already looking like a ripper on the 450… This dude has so much raw talent.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I’m really bummed for my buddy, A-Ray. This season hasn't gone as expected and now this.

Jamie's Take: Listen to what Travis Soules says. He knows shit.

Jamie's Take: This sport can be beautiful, and it can be ugly. Hate hearing about Shorty’s injury. Can’t wait to see him back on a bike.

Jamie's Take: Legends building legends? Jeannie Carmichael and Duffe helping Dangerboy be the best he can be.

Jamie's Take: Keep the J-Coop 450 experiment going! Only gonna get better.