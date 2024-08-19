Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Matthes' favorite time of the year.

ML's Take: RJ had a choice when he was younger, Motocross or baseball. I think he chose well. (Watch his pitch on the final slide)

ML's Take: Predictions?

ML's Take: Nick showed some fight over the weekend. No reported home for 2025 yet, though.

ML's Take: Somehow Sean is always in the right place at the right time. Or the right place at the wrong time?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Losing a professional championship, or any for that matter, on a tiebreak must be painful.

Lewis' Take: I have a lot of thoughts about this, but stay tuned to the 'MXGP Podcast Show' for more.

Lewis' Take: I believe this was Jeffrey Herlings' first home Grand Prix win since March 2020. Crazy...

Lewis' Take: A two-time Grand Prix winner... The comeback will be much greater than the setback.

Lewis' Take: I watched this approximately 23 times. Doubling those bumps down the hill was nice.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This is the guy I’m ready to see back. Cameron McAdoo is going to be on fire when he returns.

Jamie's Take: You have to respect a guy who pays up when he loses a bet. Nice tattoo, Stu.

Jamie's Take: Next to Travis Pastrana I don’t think anyone has more fun day to day than Carson Brown.

Jamie's Take: The results may not have been what Ducati hoped for, but it’s amazing having another manufacturer at the races.

Jamie's Take: I am so stoked for Ironman. Ken Roczen racing a 250 for fun adds to his legend.