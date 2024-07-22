Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: It's almost time for LL!

ML's Take: 2nd or 3rd? Try 1st...

ML's Take: Whoops.

I’m a big Joey fan.

At what point does our guy just try to jump the gate drop? It can’t be any worse than what we’ve seen!

I personally think it’s worth the risk.🤷‍♂️

I NEED 17 in clean air—JUST 1x!

PLEASE!🙏 #JumpTheGate @pulpmx @KKeefer120 @versacesavatgy @zacho_16

Worst case👇 pic.twitter.com/1uVSqYoyE6 — BobbyJ (@BobbyJogger) July 21, 2024

ML's Take: Jodron Smith was one of a few riders who had a rough go getting to Washougal.

UPDATE: I was 76th on the standby list for the 8:30… thought there was no chance and somehow have a seat. Boarding now and we might be a go!! — Jordon Smith (@jordonsmith58) July 20, 2024

ML's Take: Just once, I wish I knew what this felt like...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: It's exciting to think that New Zealand could soon be a powerhouse nation again.

Lucy and I would like to thank everyone who has supported the boys with their racing. It takes a village of family, friends, and supporters to achieve what the boys did on this trip. And with two boys it’s double the effort 🫣



Firstly, to our families, who are always there through thick & thin, especially Dot and our parents. The pack of 12 cousins is always there for support



Josh & Amy, who invited us into the JCR Yamaha family 8 years ago to promote the YZ65 with Levi. We’re proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and it seems that “no” isn’t in Josh’s vocabulary!



Thanks to Yamaha NZ and all the staff: Alan, Pete, Frankie, Dinesh, and the rest of the team. Capes, who has been there for 30 years and counting. Deansy, Tommy, Nabe & Star, who support the boys with their bikes. Luke, Mark, and Marty, who have dialed the boys’ bikes from day one on a 65 and continue to do so



Thanks to FOX (Marcus & Reece), Astars (Kingy), Krooz Tune, Pro Circuit, DR Trim (Rog & Denise), Darryl (Workshop Graphics), and Scotty for being our mailman. CD and Jack for capturing so much of our families journey as memories. Tauranga Motorcycle Club and the committee for their support throughout the years



This trip wouldn’t have been possible without Sabre, Ribbonwood & Container Works. Our neighbors at Nga Parae High Performance for loving & supporting our kids like their own. The Aussie crew of Bish, Wardy, and Ford for their help when we’re across the ditch. Shout-out to Rossco for his help with this world campaign. Rub’s for being the catalyst for this trip, opening his house to us, and connecting me with Jan, who went above and beyond with his expertise



The crew on the ground in Europe and at the event: Thorsten, Danny, Hans, Loic, and the entire MJC team. The boys’ schools and teachers, who are accommodating and supportive. Leanna, Peter, Matt, Warren & Andy, who are experts with the human body. Crew who are always supportive in many ways: Frilly, Steve M, Liam, Simo, Pete G, Zara, Duncan, Kelvin, Akky, McGiver, JH



As you’ve read, it really is a small army, and there are no doubt people I’ve genuinely missed, but you know our family appreciates you



BT & Luc

Lewis' Take: I know that he intends to do the full season and yet these posts still surprise me.

Lewis' Take: Add Eli Tomac to the growing list of riders who will return to racing rather soon...

Lewis' Take: For Kay de Wolf to win at Loket is the ultimate statement. Lommel could be spicy.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: It has been a bit since I’ve done any off-road riding. Josh Toth just made me want to hit some trails.

Jamie's Take: Rain or shine! Even if you’re Cooper Webb and you missed almost the whole outdoor season, the motos get put in.

Jamie's Take: I miss seeing this guy at the races. Cameron McAdoo is still recovering, but hopefully back soon.

Jamie's Take: Privateers were not concerned about the flight issues this week. They laugh at your cyber attack. (Editor's note: It wasn't a cyber attack)

Jamie's Take: Tim Gasjer with another win! Can Prado or Herlings tighten this thing up?