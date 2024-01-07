Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: This gave me some major Dave Mirra vibes.

ML's Take: Going to miss having you at the races! Good luck in the next chapter Tony and congrats on the new gig.

ML's Take: Yeet...

ML's Take: Congrats Jarryd! This man has been through hell and back to get his greencard, even being accused of faking his family, etc. This man loves this country more than almost anyone I've ever met.

ML's Take: Dungey talking about trying to change his technique after five years away from the sport is interesting.

ML's Take: In the newest Fox Flexair gear, it's almost like you're wearing nothing at all..

ML's Take: I feel bad for Henry Miller and his unborn child after that one...ouch.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I feel as though this is almost certainly leading to an AUS-X Open announcement.

Lewis' Take: The Indonesian Grands Prix are like nothing that you have ever seen. Trust me...

Lewis' Take: The pace that Chase Sexton carries here is almost frightening. Unbelievable, eh?

Lewis' Take: I'd love to see what a casual fan thinks of a 52-year-old being able to give it a go.

Lewis' Take: I've said this a lot but, seriously, Jorge Prado is incredible now. 2025 will be good.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Look at Justin Rodbell and Justin Bogle’s whip skills back in ‘21. Why can’t I do this? Someone help me.

Jamie's Take: What is this magic that keeps Josep Garcia’s bike from spinning out or high siding? These off-road rides make me feel so bad about myself.

Jamie's Take: Ryan Villopoto is simply more fun now. Can you imagine his social media back in 2013 or ‘14?

Jamie's Take: Who else is ecstatic to have Adam Cianciarulo back at the races. Watching the racer’s reactions to him doing interviews was amazing.

Jamie's Take: “Hello? FBI? Listen, someone has hijacked Phillip Nicoletti’s social.” “What do you mean how do I know? He literally said ‘Happier.’”