Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Look who's back...back again...K-Roc's back...back again. Tell a friend.

ML's Take: CGI is getting really good...just joking. Check out this insane whip from Patrick Evans.

ML's Take: Talk about cutting it close.

ML's Take: Me, every time I head to the hills...

ML's Take: Would you rock this set of A-Stars gear?

ML's Take: Wtf...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Dean Wilson's going to make a career of traveling the world. It just fits his brand, huh?

Lewis' Take: I highly suspect that this will not be the last that you see of Antonio Cairoli in a race...

Lewis' Take: Is it a bold claim to say that Team South Africa will make the A-main with no trouble?

Lewis' Take: It's crazy how small Ken Roczen is here. I don't remember talking about a growth spurt...

Lewis' Take: This was a pre-event interview, but Jack Chambers still leads the MX2 class in Britain.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Cooper Webb ran a half marathon this weekend. Can we please get him back to the motocross races?

Jamie's Take: Our sport is both wonderful and brutal. Matt Buyten had a bad crash at the South Central regional this weekend and had a long road ahead of him. Keep him and his family in your thoughts.

Jamie's Take: If I were to train full-time somewhere I think I’d want Jalek Swoll as my training partner. I believe it would be full of laughs.

Jamie's Take: The man of the people, Stew Baylor, hanging out at Howard’s Hole is something I want to be a part of.