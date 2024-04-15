Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: This guy wants it, period.

ML's Take: Fantic parts ways with Roan after a reported knee injury and other working issues...HRC hires Roan as a fill-in for Fernandez...Roan pulls out of race due to pain from said injury. Umm...

ML's Take: WWE meets moto?

ML's Take: With Adam Cianciarulo finally having to call it a career, primarily due to nerve damage and issues stemming from it, it makes you wonder if Enzo Lopes will end up on a similar path do to similar struggles.

ML's Take: Are...you...kidding...me.

ML's Take: Geezus! Get well soon Mel.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I cannot remember the last time that I saw a rider go with the bike like this...

Lewis' Take: Even the Instagram explanations are long-winded. Better than short though!

Lewis' Take: Poetry in motion would best describe this clip of Jorge Prado in action, no?

Lewis' Take: Just look at the Triumph hospitality unit! It's simply brilliant. A sight to see...

Lewis' Take: Would Jett Lawrence have run it in harder if that's any other rider? Discuss.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I can’t wait to do one of these adventure rides with Damon Bradshaw. I’m gonna have to get my own bike though. He’s not letting me near his.

Jamie's Take: It’s good to see Jeff Ward back at it after his surgery. Wardy can’t be stopped.

Jamie's Take: Thanks for the invite, Ricky. AmPro Yamaha’s Ricky Russell appears to be having fun in Tennessee without me.

Jamie's Take: I’m hoping for a quick recovery for Fast Freddie Noren. A bone fracture in his foot kept him out in Foxborough, but he hopes to be ready for Nashville.

Jamie's Take: I have to give props to Cooper Webb for making this series interesting with four to go. Here’s to a last round battle for the championship.