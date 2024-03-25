Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: This is straight up out of my nightmares.

ML's Take: Whoops.

ML's Take: Ahhh, OG revving Barcia at his best.

ML's Take: Off-road guys get sendy.

ML's Take: Speaking of off-road, congrats to Dante Oliviera. He won his first GNCC XC1 race and he's a West Coast guy just doing a couple rounds this year! WORCS and West coast GP champ...not a woods guy...this kid is good.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: It is truly unbelievable just how good Jorge Prado has been across two rounds.

Lewis' Take: This gave me goosebumps. If Chase had nailed the rhythm before the whoops...

Lewis' Take: I actually predicted that Jeffrey would go 4-3. Close enough, huh? Right on track.

Lewis' Take: This is the same foot injury that Jeffrey had in 2019. It's terrible, by all accounts...

Lewis' Take: Mel Pocock's had a rough go of it ever since he returned to 'professional' racing.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: DC’s post is spot on about the old “Dream On” ads. These photos are super cool.

Jamie's Take: Kay de Wolf gets another win in MXGP. I’m hoping he can keep it rolling. 2024 MX2 champ?

Jamie's Take: Moto is a family sport and it doesn’t get much better than seeing the Short family racing together.

Jamie's Take: Filthy Phil doesn’t pull any punches. I can see him actually ghost-riding the bike and walking off. Haha.

Jamie's Take: Juju Beaumer showed some of his skills in Seattle and hopefully he can get in the podium mix soon. I like this kid.