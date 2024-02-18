Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: This gave me a good chuckle.

ML's Take: Hell of a throwback here.

ML's Take: The abuse Stew used to put those 125s through...

ML's Take: Darkhorse for 250 outdoors?

ML's Take: Whoops will bite you regardless of how big or small they are.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: A long winter of work has left Jeremy Seewer in a good spot, it would seem.

Lewis' Take: The wooden whoops intrigue me a lot. In fact, this whole thing intrigues me.

Lewis' Take: More intriguing is Jorge Zaragoza's odd life path. Hey, at least he is on top!

Lewis' Take: I would honestly bet so much money on Simon Langenfelder winning MX2...

Lewis' Take: The all-black look isn't for me. Triumph pulls it off with those yellow accents.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I think Carson Brown is my favorite IG to look at. He makes every bike he rides look so good.

Jamie's Take: C’mon Cade, there’s no time to go to the mountains with the wife during SX season. You gotta be riding all the time.

Jamie's Take: GNCC is back! I had a lot of fun at Big Buck with AmPro Yamaha and Yamaha Motor USA.

Jamie's Take: Round 1 of the ‘24 GNCC series was pretty exciting. Seeing the Baylor brothers on the podium in XC1 was rad.

Jamie's Take: This washed-up vet rider, Alex Ray, is still ripping when he can. Stay young, old man.