Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Love this throwback to Fox's original days as "Grand Prix Cycles". I just want a set now... Also, hats off to Mike Emery. This is one of the more crazy photoshoots I've seen done the day before the race. No one fell off a rusty barge before their race, ha.

ML's Take: You'd think this is photoshop or ai, but it's not. Gotta love AP.

ML's Take: It's almost Triumph time.

ML's Take: No hate here, but I have to admit this made me chuckle.

ML's Take: Ladies and gentlemen, I give you Darkside...on off-road.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is the best moto podcast that's out there currently and that's a fact.

Lewis' Take: Jorge got more likes on this than his post about the MXGP title. Discuss.

Lewis' Take: I'm struggling to adjust to Calvin on a black Yamaha. Just give me time...

Lewis' Take: Such a successful start to the year is a huge turnaround from December.

Lewis' Take: This was a lot to take in, but I am mainly questioning where it came from.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Ken Roczen has become the guy I look forward to hearing from each week the most. His personality is unmatched.

Jamie's Take: Lars van Berkel is an absolute beast. The guy is always grinding. Hope to see him outdoors in the USA this year.

Jamie's Take: The MXGPs aren’t far off. Who’s looking forward to Tim Gasjer getting back to his winning ways?

Jamie's Take: AC is a classy guy. Love seeing him thank his mechanic, crew chief, and the fans.

Jamie's Take: Stew is the man! The GNCC season is going to be epic in ‘24.