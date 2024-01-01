Social Scoop

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
1/1/2024 7:45am
scoop143.jpg?VersionId=Dx9QQx3Wo4saO5 L06Cp9

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Some classics to kick off the new year.

 

ML's Take: HRC has two Americans in Dakar! Skyler Howes and Ricky Brabec.

 

ML's Take: That's a quad, a big quad.

 

ML's Take: 50 years of Fox.

 

ML's Take: Sketchyyyyy... Little mid-air tap.

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Adam Cianciarulo talks, everyone listens. Take your time to digest this information.

 

Lewis' Take: Thank you to Sean Brennen at Feld Entertainment for featuring me in this preview.

 

Lewis' Take: It is cool to get a look at the corporate events that manufacturers use to celebrate.

 

Lewis' Take: I see Maximus Vohland in these new colors and immediately think of Broc Tickle.

 

Lewis' Take: Another cool post with words that carry real meaning. I like this side of the riders.

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I don’t like rocks. Cody Webb makes this look way too easy.

 

Jamie's Take: One of the biggest unknowns is how Triumph will do in Supercross. It’s exciting to see how Evan Ferry and the team perform in this inaugural season.

 

Jamie's Take: Actual video of Weston Peick and Vince Friese’s kids before their first race.

 

Jamie's Take: You can’t argue with a legend. Chiz is always right.

 

Jamie's Take: I’m not sure there is a better follow on IG. Matt Burkeen is pure entertainment.

 
Related:
Social Scoop
0 comments