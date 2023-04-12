Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: Excuse my language but fuck yes, Kade. This news made my day.

ML's Take: Drool...

ML's Take: Love that the Kawasaki team "went to the hills" for their team shoot.

ML's Take: I want a fresh helmet now.

ML's Take: Blake was gnarly, period.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Ducati will use Showa. They tested with Ohlins to begin with, but it wasn't good enough.

Lewis' Take: This is good for more eyeballs on us... Also, why is Antonio Cairoli's Ducati logo so big?

Lewis' Take: I am so high on Ken Roczen at the moment. I feel like everything he posts is just gold...

Lewis' Take: Media's evolving and everyone must work hard in order to maintain status. Me included.

Lewis' Take: This is another insanely good watch, especially deep into the winter months. It is quiet!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I’m starting to buy into the Instabangers with Maximus. He gets his first win this season.

Jamie's Take: It may not be long and we’ll have a Baggett back at the races. Braeker is coming.

Jamie's Take: Hunter Yoder had some nice moments last weekend at WSX. He will be interesting to watch this season.

Jamie's Take: Ryan Breece made his return this weekend with some Arenacross wins. He’s fired up for SX.

Jamie's Take: Super proud of my little homie, Aden Keefer on winning 250B and Schoolboy 2 at the AZ Open. Keep it rollin’!