Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: This is a badass gift/trophy that Yarrive (Firepower Honda owner) came up with to honor Roczen's 2022 WSX title.

ML's Take: Curious if Heath gave Drew any tips on how to jump the start.

ML's Take: 2024 is going to be great!

ML's Take: HELL YES.

ML's Take: GEEZUS!

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: A great podcast. You'll remember Jeffrey Herlings' take on this in my interview.

Lewis' Take: Applause to anyone who can name every team that Max Anstie has raced for.

Lewis' Take: I believe this is the first time that Josiah said that laziness killed his KTM deal.

Lewis' Take: Here is Chase Sexton and that, readers, is my Thanksgiving gift to all of you...

Lewis' Take: I said it just last week, but Ken Roczen is so desperately needed in this sport.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Tyler Medaglia can rip on a moto track and on some off-road. That looks like a fun trail.

Jamie's Take: Honda is having a meeting this week to decide if they’re going to develop the E-bike or just bring this beauty back. I know where my vote is.

Jamie's Take: It's skills videos like this that just make me angry. Angry at myself, that rider, and life.

Jamie's Take: Now that is sic! Those surfboards are one of the coolest gifts I’ve seen to a rider.

Jamie's Take: Sometimes you just need a win. Dean Wilson has been through the wringer and I love seeing him have some highlights.