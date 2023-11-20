Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: K-Dub has still got it.

ML's Take: I love this page.

ML's Take: Excited to see Husqvarna back in MXGP!

ML's Take: DUNIESSSSS

ML's Take: This was rough to listen to...hang in there Kade.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I was thinking: Renthal is ridiculously dominant and we all just think of it as normal.

Lewis' Take: Ken Roczen's a phenomenal superstar. A race is better with him in it, undoubtedly.

Lewis' Take: The Coenens will be in the USA in 2026 (earliest) or 2027 (latest). Now you know!

Lewis' Take: Easy to forget that Ivo Monticelli spent the majority of his MX2 career with this team.

Lewis' Take: I made it into Tommy Searle's vlog. That means that it's *obviously* worth a watch.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Ken Roczen was just getting the bugs out when he went long during Paris SX free practice. Nothing to worry about.

Jamie's Take: Texas privateer John Short plans to make his return to Supercross after full wrist reconstruction in ‘24. I’m hoping to see him make every main.

Jamie's Take: The Dogger and John Tomac doing a JT photo shoot is as cool as it gets.

Jamie's Take: Can I get an invite to this next time? This looks amazing.

Jamie's Take: Max Vohland showing his skills with the quad and wheel tap.