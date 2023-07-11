Social Scoop

Michael's Picks

ML's Take: I was able to be on hand for Dylan's first day aboard a Phoenix Honda and more...excited to see where this goes.

ML's Take: Gold Logan, gold...

ML's Take: Jett Lawrence even knows how to make HOLY $#!T moments look fluid.

ML's Take: Eli Tomac and his latest project from SEMA. Can we please get this truck with his bike in it for his opening ceremonies video?

ML's Take: Ohh that's never a good sound...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: The 'show' aspect of WSX was much improved and arguably their biggest gain.

Lewis' Take: I don't think Ralph and Jeff were stoked to be removed, but it was for the best...

Lewis' Take: WSX had issues with diggers breaking and missing. It was a fragile landscape.

Lewis' Take: Seeing Antonio Cairoli without a KTM shirt isn't quite as strange as I expected.

Lewis' Take: Marc-Antoine Rossi will be on a GASGAS for many years. It is a lengthy deal...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Dean Wilson had a great weekend in Abu Dhabi and says he survived Friese. What a s@$t show that was.

Jamie's Take: This video of Benny Bloss riding SX has me ready to see Beta line up at Anaheim.

Jamie's Take: Ken Roczen seems to be able to make light of his weekend at WSX. Australia will be interesting.

Jamie's Take: I wish we had the coverage of all the overseas races from the 80s and 90s. The Dogger would be fun to hear from post race.

Jamie's Take: This Endurocross footage may be better than Matt Burkeen’s AX footage. Why would anyone want to do this? (Editor's note: We should make Jamie do this)