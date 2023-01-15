Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: This speaks for itself...

ML's Take: Umm, Jason...Josh Hansen is the test rider and Nathan Ramsey is the team manager.

ML's Take: This track is so gnarly in-person!

ML's Take: What are friends for?

ML's Take: Congrats to Kevin Benavides, Dakar is GNARLY.

ML's Take: Lewis already snagged the post I was going to use about the bangers on Vital's own IG...so I'll just go with some whips from Deano.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I find this oddly satisfying, and I don't even know why.

Lewis' Take: I've liked following Vital MX on Instagram a lot more recently... (Editor's note: Go follow our Sean Ogden on IG...We'd say he's pretty good...)

Lewis' Take: I'm only hearing good things from the Jonass camp about red.

Lewis' Take: This qualifies as arenacross (or even supercross) in the UK, believe it or not.

Lewis' Take: 'Saturdays with Seewer' is coming to a stadium near you if you live in San Diego!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: The Hi-Dez has seen more action in the last two weeks than Meagan Hall

Jamie's Take: Pretty cool to see a bunch of the SX guys race the AX race with Oakland being canceled. It’s a whole different ballgame

Jamie's Take: Stop, Cody Webb, just stop

Jamie's Take: I’m fairly certain a lot of people felt this same way. Stilez in the podium by round 3

Jamie's Take: I don’t like Ken being ok with a 5th. I’m concerned.