Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: Good to see even the world's best just get straight-up pissed off when stuck, sweating, tired, and all around frustrated as hell.

ML's Take: Not...sketchy...at...all.

ML's Take: Memories.

ML's Take: How in the world?

ML's Take: Barcia goes hard enduro?

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is Haiden Deegan, so I don't need to explain its inclusion here.

Lewis' Take: Justice for Jorge Prado. #61 deserves so, so, so much more credit.

Lewis' Take: My #84 podcast drops Wednesday at 9:00am PST/06:00pm CET...

Lewis' Take: This track was not MXGP worthy, in all honesty, despite the history.

Lewis' Take: Andrea Adamo will likely be your MX2 world champion. Madness...

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I had a great and eventful time at the Gas Gas 2024 intro in Italy. Huge thanks for the invite. I’m sure we’ll be talking about it on the MotoXpod Show Wednesday night. (Editor's note: Crash and all)

Jamie's Take: Having a weekend off from the outdoors doesn’t mean these guys get a break. I’m calling for RJ Hampshire to come out and get a moto win at Unadilla.

Jamie's Take: I believe Logan Karnow just went through the whoops on a pit bike faster than I could on a big bike.

Jamie's Take: It’s time for Loretta’s. Who else will be trying to hide from their boss that they are watching the stream during work all week?

Jamie's Take: Jimmy D is just back racing as much as he can. I love that he got this part of his life back.