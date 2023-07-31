Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
7/31/2023 6:57am
scoop104.jpg?VersionId=zd0vGMkNDKH6l3Q93dWnWhooh5XW

Michael's Picks


ML's Take: Good to see even the world's best just get straight-up pissed off when stuck, sweating, tired, and all around frustrated as hell.

 

ML's Take: Not...sketchy...at...all.

 

ML's Take: Memories.

 

ML's Take: How in the world?

 

ML's Take: Barcia goes hard enduro?

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is Haiden Deegan, so I don't need to explain its inclusion here.

 

Lewis' Take: Justice for Jorge Prado. #61 deserves so, so, so much more credit.

 

Lewis' Take: My #84 podcast drops Wednesday at 9:00am PST/06:00pm CET...

 

Lewis' Take: This track was not MXGP worthy, in all honesty, despite the history.

 

Lewis' Take: Andrea Adamo will likely be your MX2 world champion. Madness...

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I had a great and eventful time at the Gas Gas 2024 intro in Italy. Huge thanks for the invite. I’m sure we’ll be talking about it on the MotoXpod Show Wednesday night. (Editor's note: Crash and all)

 

Jamie's Take: Having a weekend off from the outdoors doesn’t mean these guys get a break. I’m calling for RJ Hampshire to come out and get a moto win at Unadilla.

 

Jamie's Take: I believe Logan Karnow just went through the whoops on a pit bike faster than I could on a big bike. 

 

Jamie's Take: It’s time for Loretta’s. Who else will be trying to hide from their boss that they are watching the stream during work all week?

 

Jamie's Take: Jimmy D is just back racing as much as he can. I love that he got this part of his life back. 

 
Related:
Social Scoop
Social Scoop
2 comments

View replies to: Social Scoop

c50 ca58daa7671d44b097dddb47c67a868e 1664648631
EuroGuy39
9 hours ago

Yeah I agree, Vantaa is a good track for Junior World Championship but maybe not for a GP. Seems like they could have done a lot more with the track and open it up a little bit, but I guess they simply had no time because of the late decision to hold the race there.

1