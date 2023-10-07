Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: When Coop retires, I really want to hear the whole story behind this one...

ML's Take: When it's so hot in the desert, you test at night.

ML's Take: Arenacross returns to Vegas! Supercross next?

ML's Take: Kids.

ML's Take: Going to need another box...

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Chase goes outside of his rivals and that, to me, screams confidence. I like that.

Lewis' Take: From WSX on a Honda to Pro Motocross on a KTM in just seven days... Loose.

Lewis' Take: You should probably watch Tommy Searle's vlog today. They are recommended.

Lewis' Take: I have to think that those months of training with Stefan Everts were handy here.

Lewis' Take: Easton Graves was the top American in Romania. Did anyone follow that event?

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: This may have been the biggest test of AC’s will to keep improving. It would have been easy to just pull off, but he showed his heart at the Wick.

Jamie's Take: Lars van Berkel was the highlight of my weekend. The Dutch rider came to Southwick all by himself, scored points in brutal conditions, then went to Gopher Dunes and got 3rd.

Jamie's Take: Jericho and I call b.s.! The legend of ARay will not die like this. 2024 will see some Sketchy moments.

Jamie's Take: I legit feel thankful to have witnessed the joy on Jimmy and Jamie DeCotis’ faces this weekend. The crowd was going crazy as well.

Jamie's Take: 22-9 for 14th may not sound great, but considering Grant Harlan crashed 338 times (not really) in Moto 1 and he was in the UK racing just a week ago, I’ll give him a pass.