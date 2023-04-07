Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: An American on top of America's weekend. Thanks Haiden Deegan.

ML's Take: Wow, the landing on Larrocco's Leap used to be so much mellower...now it's like falling out of a five-story building to a knuckle. You either nail it or you don't.

ML's Take: There are a few great 4th of July-themed bikes in here.

ML's Take: AC and Shimoda enjoying a Michigan Mafia Summer. Any guesses on who AC's next pod guests will be?

ML's Take: Coke isn't that bad, okay.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: The first time Febvre has won two Grands Prix in a row since March 2016.

Lewis' Take: Red plates just pop on a Suzuki or Honda better than any other bike. Fact.

Lewis' Take: Febvre hates Prado and I doubt that this has helped the situation... Yikes.

Lewis' Take: This start is RedBud, but it doesn't feel like RedBud anymore. You get me?

Lewis' Take: Out for three or four laps? Jeez. Yeah, a red flag should have been thrown.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: JS7 absolutely railing his way around RedBud in 2008 on his way to a perfect season. Jett very well may be on his way to a perfect season too…

Grant's Take: We were all concerned Hunter’s season may have come to an end after his first turn crash at RedBud, but it looks like he’s all good and will be on the line at Southwick.

Grant's Take: These are the kind of battles we like to see!

Grant's Take: Locurcio and Butron have put together a very solid season for a small self-sufficient team. Hopefully they can get some more support.

Grant's Take: Ouch!

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Scary crash at WSX with Chris Blose and Mike Alessi. They need to improve the flagging situation immediately.

Jamie's Take: What’s the over/under on missing visors for the season? Glad Hunter is ok.

Jamie's Take: Adam Cianciarulo is getting better every week and it’s great to see. It’s even greater seeing his post taking responsibility for the incident with Masterpool. Class act.

Jamie's Take: Filthy appreciates the middle finger. I love that this is a thing.