Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: Best caption I've seen in a while.

ML's Take: Sometimes your the hammer, and sometimes you're the nail. This was a weird crash and J-Coop took a real beating from it.

ML's Take: The Evan Ferry saga is an odd one...now on a GasGas...just waiting on that Triumph.

ML's Take: WP just did a better job with a promo video for a limited edition set of suspension than most brands do for a serious product launch.

ML's Take: Ohh RJ.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: I normally get bored of GoPro footage, but this captured my attention.

Lewis' Take: This is the closest MXGP gets to a compound... De Carli's own track!

Lewis' Take: The world just isn't the same without Chase Sexton behind the gate.

Lewis' Take: Chad Reed's a good pull. I'm keen to dive into his brain here shortly...

Lewis' Take: Go to slide two to see how bad Kay de Wolf's ankle was in Germany.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Tom Vialle is starting to find his rhythm here in the U.S. If he can get his starts back to where they were when he was racing the MXGP series…I think we’ll be seeing him on the podium a lot more throughout the rest of the season.

Grant's Take: I remember this race like it was yesterday…I’m getting old.

Grant's Take: This clip should tell you everything you need to know about Caden Braswell. That’s a good dude right there.

Grant's Take: Kenny injected some extra excitement into this past weekend and it was fun to watch, but it also showed that the series would’ve been better off if he was racing the whole season. Also, happy belated Father’s Day to all the dads out there!

Grant's Take: I was absolutely digging Kenny’s custom Fox gear that he wore at High Point.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: I have to admit I did not expect that performance out of Ken Roczen. Hell of a performance on a rough and rutty track.

Jamie's Take: Watching The King ride teleports me to my youth. Still the coolest dude to ever throw a leg over a bike.

Jamie's Take: The world is a better place when Filthy is at the races.

Jamie's Take: WSX better watch out. Chiz is in full prep mode. Be afraid.