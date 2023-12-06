Social Scoop

Michael's Pick's



ML's Take: Sometimes, you just gotta do what you gotta do.

ML's Take: Still a pretty insane family story.

ML's Take: Vialle's crash was big enough that it literally snapped the bar mounts right off his triple clamps.

ML's Take: This man's work ethic and ability to grind are insane. Congrats on the closed chapter T-Fant...my reason for watching MXA videos is now over.

ML's Take: Very cool to see Van Horebeek back in MXGP, the retired racer is back for a short-term fill-in at Standing Construct Honda for the injured Pauls Jonass.

ML's Take: In case you missed it, we've been putting out some edits (full length versions on our youtube) from the races.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This post had the "wow factor" in my eyes and, therefore, it's now here.

Lewis' Take: Billy Bolt's a good follow, just because you get random content like this.

Lewis' Take: You know Marnicq Bervoets, right? This is his son and he is quite good.

Lewis' Take: Swipe across to see what it's like to race a stock bike at altitude, okay?

Lewis' Take: Jorge Prado's "colorful" on the podium. Yeah, that's a good description.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Hard work pays off. This has been a breakout year for Moranz and now he has a ride for the World Supercross series. Awesome.

Grant's Take: It was a big weekend for Liam Everts and his family as he claimed his first GP win. Now he only needs like 100 more of them to match his dad….

Grant's Take: I’m liking the look of the Club MX bikes for WSX. Hopefully, Enzo can get some podiums and maybe even some wins.

Grant's Take: This was a tough one, but I’m very glad to hear he escaped without any injuries.

Grant's Take: Smooth operator.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Filthy Phil, will be back soon and I don’t think the Jett can fly in this black cloud headed his way.

Jamie's Take: The AmPro Yamaha team crushed it last weekend at the GNCC at Mt. Morris.

Jamie's Take: Looking forward to seeing Sophia Phelps battle for a couple more Women’s titles at the ranch.

Jamie's Take: What an amazing ride from the Texas resident, Ty Masterpool, in Lakewood. Could he continue to beat the factory boys?