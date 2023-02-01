Social Scoop

ML's Picks

ML's Take: A few guys have nailed this line at Cahuilla and every time I see a video of a successful run, I think to myself, what would happen if you didn't turn hard enough to the right? Well, now we have an answer to that.

ML's Take: BamBam has a freshy! I'm a sucker for Cannondales.

ML's Take: I love looking through the comments section on a Billy Bolt post. Because even some of the world's best riders are like WTF when they watch his videos.

ML's Take: Can we add a free-ride portion into SuperMotocross? I'd like to see the world's best just tossing it off lips in Beaumont.

ML's Take: That's pretty big.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Ben Townley's kids can ride… Interested to see what they do in the future.

Lewis' Take: I think that 2023 will be the year of '23' on track. See what I did there?

Lewis' Take: Malcolm Stewart is way more consistent than people think. Weird turnaround from where he once was.

Lewis' Take: I just got goosebumps. That is all.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Little dude is absolutely ripping.

Grant's Take: Andrew Short continues to find ways to race, even if it’s not on a dirt bike.

Grant's Take: Just Carson Brown going wild, as always.

Grant's Take: Jeffrey Herlings is obviously the favorite to win the 2023 MXGP title, but my goodness, I’m just hoping he can stay healthy the entire season.

Grant's Take: Very interesting to see the Standing Construct MXGP team make the switch from GasGas to Honda.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Super cool of Phoenix Honda to shout out the guys that don’t get enough credit. There are a lot of people who don’t get the limelight but grind every day.

Jamie's Take: If this doesn’t get your juices flowing, nothing will.

Jamie's Take: Here’s a chance to be a VIP with one of the most successful teams in the world. Who wouldn’t want to do this?

Jamie's Take: Michael Mosiman is one of the most interesting and unique guys in the pits. I’m a huge fan of his.