Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: Congrats to Ricky Carmichael!

ML's Take: I'm not crying...you're crying. So bummed to see this.

ML's Take: GNCCs are gnarly.

ML's Take: Local Arenacross season is gold...

ML's Take: DUDE!

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: Changes? What changes? Surely this means that he is going to keep racing, and he should!

Lewis' Take: I would love nothing more than to see this, but with Ken Roczen's feedback. It'd be amazing.

Lewis' Take: I present to you the underdog! Who is talking about Ben Watson? No one. For now, that is...

Lewis' Take: Yarrive Konsky is very, very busy. I have no idea how he does so much with his many teams.

Lewis' Take: I'm so grateful that we had the opportunity to do this with Ricky. It was an amazing two hours.

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Our thoughts are with the Australian motocross community as they lost a young up-and-comer at the opening round of their motocross series this past weekend. RIP.

Grant's Take: Age is truly nothing but a number when it comes to Taddy B.

Grant's Take: Plessinger had an absolutely sick helmet for Daytona.

Grant's Take: One of the biggest moments of the night… Hunter saw the opening and boy did he go for it.

Grant's Take: This will forever be one of my favorite Daytona Supercross moments.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Hang on there, cowboy! Justin Barcia had some Texas rodeo practice in Arlington.

Jamie's Take: Tom Vialle was looking great during the week leading up to Daytona. Unfortunately, a crash in the main ended his night.

Jamie's Take: Lane Shaw was in his happy place last week in Texas. The guy has a big personality and living his dream.

Jamie's Take: What do you do on an off-weekend from the 250 West class? You go race a 450, duh.

Jamie's Take: Is anyone more fun to watch ride a dirt bike than Carson Brown? I think not.