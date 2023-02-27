Social Scoop

Michael's Picks



ML's Take: The definition of panic rev.

ML's Take: Never thought I'd see this in my lifetime.

ML's Take: Can Deegan keep up this outlook? Ha!

ML's Take: Get well soon Tim!

ML's Take: Love the F1-themed bikes that SKDA has been doing this year.

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is your weekly 'Sexton Ship' update. We're currently building a second ship, because of so much interest. (Editor's note: Tickets go on sale for the first round of Pro Motocross)

Lewis' Take: This track is built in Jorge Prado's hometown and named after him... There was a Spanish round there today.

Lewis' Take: This is both gnarly and unfortunate. I feel like there were a lot of people who were intrigued to see Evan Ferry.

Lewis' Take: Calvin Vlaanderen raced a pre-season event in France today, so here's a look at that. No Star engine in there...

Lewis' Take: This is actually really sick. It is so satisfying too. There is a lot of Jeremy Seewer hype building, like so much...

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Tom Vialle has looked mighty solid so far, but I’m itching to see what this guy can do when we head outdoors. He might be a title contender right away….

Grant's Take: There’s nothing like a two-stroke hitting a set of whoops.

Grant's Take: I think most of us were hoping just to see AC make it through the season healthy, so this is a huge bummer. Hopefully, it’s minor, but this dude continues to have zero luck when it comes to injuries.

Grant's Take: It may have just been a Triple Crown Main Event, but it was so awesome to see Jeremy Martin win again.

Grant's Take: That’s…not how a bike is supposed to look.

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Joey Savatgy was fully embracing his NASCAR Daytona experience last weekend. Good to see him having some fun.

Jamie's Take: I’m getting excited to immerse myself into MXGP and watch The Bullet this year. (editor's note: It's about time Jamie learns something about MXGP...maybe he'll remember Herlings' nickname the next time we do a quiz)

Jamie's Take: Daxton Bennick made it look pretty easy this weekend. He was even pretty good before the whoops got cut down.

Jamie's Take: 1, 2, Freddie’s coming for you, 3, 4, damn, he’s on the floor.

Jamie's Take: Oh my! Here’s my wallet.