Social Scoop 2

Check out the latest edition of the Social Scoop!

ML512
2/27/2023 1:43pm
Michael's Picks


ML's Take: The definition of panic rev.

 

ML's Take: Never thought I'd see this in my lifetime.

 

ML's Take: Can Deegan keep up this outlook? Ha!

 

ML's Take: Get well soon Tim!

 

ML's Take: Love the F1-themed bikes that SKDA has been doing this year.

 

Lewis' Picks

Lewis' Take: This is your weekly 'Sexton Ship' update. We're currently building a second ship, because of so much interest. (Editor's note: Tickets go on sale for the first round of Pro Motocross)

 

Lewis' Take: This track is built in Jorge Prado's hometown and named after him... There was a Spanish round there today.

 

Lewis' Take: This is both gnarly and unfortunate. I feel like there were a lot of people who were intrigued to see Evan Ferry.

 

Lewis' Take: Calvin Vlaanderen raced a pre-season event in France today, so here's a look at that. No Star engine in there...

 

Lewis' Take: This is actually really sick. It is so satisfying too. There is a lot of Jeremy Seewer hype building, like so much...

 

Grant's Picks

Grant's Take: Tom Vialle has looked mighty solid so far, but I’m itching to see what this guy can do when we head outdoors. He might be a title contender right away….

 

Grant's Take: There’s nothing like a two-stroke hitting a set of whoops. 

 

Grant's Take: I think most of us were hoping just to see AC make it through the season healthy, so this is a huge bummer. Hopefully, it’s minor, but this dude continues to have zero luck when it comes to injuries. 

 

Grant's Take: It may have just been a Triple Crown Main Event, but it was so awesome to see Jeremy Martin win again. 

 

Grant's Take: That’s…not how a bike is supposed to look. 

 

Jamie's Picks

Jamie's Take: Joey Savatgy was fully embracing his NASCAR Daytona experience last weekend. Good to see him having some fun.

 

Jamie's Take: I’m getting excited to immerse myself into MXGP and watch The Bullet this year. (editor's note: It's about time Jamie learns something about MXGP...maybe he'll remember Herlings' nickname the next time we do a quiz)

 

Jamie's Take: Daxton Bennick made it look pretty easy this weekend. He was even pretty good before the whoops got cut down.

 

Jamie's Take: 1, 2, Freddie’s coming for you, 3, 4, damn, he’s on the floor.

 

Jamie's Take: Oh my! Here’s my wallet. 

 
Moto Nomad
24 minutes ago

Doesn't this usually have pictures and links, or is my computer trippin'?

 