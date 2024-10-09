Silly Season for 2025 is already pretty far along and while we've done many singular features on who's going where, it's time to roll out the master list and get the full look.

We have north of 160 team positions listed and over 90 riders either in their locked-in home or the rumors of where they could end up. Any surprises in here for you?

Team Honda HRC Progressive

NEWS:

Team Honda HRC sees practically no changes for 2025, except for new motorcycles to race and a title sponsor in Progressive Insurance. The team lineup is locked in through at least 2026.

Returning Riders:

#18 Jett Lawrence (450): Jett Lawrence enters the third year of his 450 career, with a very long-term extension announcement coming soon.

J Lawrence Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#96 Hunter Lawrence (450): Hunter Lawrence enters year two of 450 life. No changes outside of a move to Alpinestars' in-house goggles, not a rebranded Eks Brand goggle.

H Lawrence Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#30 Jo Shimoda (250): Jo Shimoda enters the second year of his current agreement with Honda and it sounds like he's already been extended through 2026. The biggest change for Jo is a potential move to Florida this winter.

Shimoda Gear: Fox helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#48 Chance Hymas (250): Chance Hymas entered 2024 with a contract that was set to expire. With his recent results, he's hit a renewal that will take him through 2026 with HRC.

Hymas Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

There are no departing riders heading into 2025...

Staff:

Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

Crew Chief (450) - Grant Hutcheson

Crew Chief (250) - Jordan Troxell

Chassis R&D - Shane Drew

R&D/Electronics and Development - Ricki Rock

H Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

J Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chance Hymas Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Jo Shimoda Mechanic - Ben Griffith

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine Technician (450) - David Presler

Engine R&D (250) - Gilbert Lujan

Engine Technician (250) - Mick Fallins

Engine/Test Technician - Sebastian Palmese

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Hospitality Truck Driver - Tom Poage

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Communications Manager - Danny Gonzalez

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Showa Suspension Technician - Derek Atkinson

Showa Suspension Technician - Trey Rein

Phoenix Racing

NEWS:

Phoenix Racing has a new Honda deal in hand but their lineup is still unknown.

Team Gear: 6D helmets, 100% goggles, Moose gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis (450): Ferrandis' choices are limited in 2025, Phoenix and maybe HEP? It's dragging out.

Ferrandis gear: Bell helmets, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, Five gloves, and Alpinestars boots.

Nick Romano (250 East): Romano is in deep conversations with the team and could land here for 2025.

Cullin Park (250 East): Park has been with Phoenix for a few seasons now and could continue into 2025.

Gavin Towers (250 East): Towers could potentially land at Phoenix in 2025.

Returning Riders:

Kyle Peters (#1 in AX and 250 East): Kyle Peters is back for another year in Arenacross as he tries to take the record for all-time championships in the series. It wouldn't surprise us to see him appear at an East Coast round or two of Supercross as usual.

Staff:

Team Owner - David Eller

Team Manager - Josh Wisenor

Mechanic - Dalen Vernazza

Mechanic - Kris McCraken

Engine Technician -

Transporter Driver -

Monster Energy Kawasaki

NEWS:

Long-time Kawasaki racer Adam Cianciarulo retired mid-way through 2024 and the team launched an aggressive campaign to land Jorge Prado's signature for 2025 and beyond. There's also a rumor that Kawasaki could be "Monster-less" in 2025, but that seems to be a rumor that has come up every year since the 2020s started.

Incoming Riders:

Jorge Prado (450): Jorge Prado moves to the USA on a three-year plus-one contract with the Monster Energy Kawasaki team. He will also have a new look with Monster instead of Red Bull, and he moves over to a head-to-toe deal with Fox.

Prado gear: Fox helmets, Fox or Oakley goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Returning Riders:

#21 Jason Anderson (450): Jason Anderson enters the last year of his current contract with the team in 2025. Rumors point to Anderson potentially having a new gear deal for 2025. Maybe One?

Anderson Gear: Airoh helmet, Scott goggles, TBA gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo (450): Adam Cianciarulo retired from professional racing.

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahie

Jorge Prado's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Jorge Prado's Mechanic - Derik Dwyer (Incoming from Pro Circuit)

Jason Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Jason Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Test Mechanic: Brian Kranz

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki

NEWS:

Mitch Payton's legendary team has some movement going into 2025. Lots of returning, new deals, new riders, and one longtime on leaving. Read below for more details on the Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki squad.

Team gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Rumored Riders:

Drew Adams (250): While not locked in or official, it sounds like Drew Adams will have another year of SX Futures before joining the team for the 2025 Pro Motocross season. However, if there are multiple injuries on the team before SX, Adams could race a Coast of SX.

Incoming Riders:

Garrett Marchbanks (250): Marchbanks joined the team towards the end of 2024 and has a one-year deal for 2025.

Ty Masterpool (250): Masterpool enters the first year of a new two-year deal with Pro Circuit, taking him through 2026.

Returning Riders:

#47 Levi Kitchen (250): Kichen enters the second year of his current agreement with PC and Kawasaki.

Seth Hammaker (250): Hammaker enters the first year of a new two-year deal with Pro Circuit, taking him through 2026.

Cameron McAdoo (250): McAdoo enters the first year of a new two-year deal with Pro Circuit, taking him through 2026.

Departing Riders:

Maximus Vohland: Maximus departs PC after one season, reference ClubMX.

Austin Forkner: After spending his entire professional career with Pro Circuit, it's very likely that Forkner will be racing for Triumph in 2025.

Staff:

Team Manager - Mitch Payton

Crew Chief - Ian Southwell

Engine R&D - Ryan Cox

Garrett Marchbank's Mechanic - Jed Parrish (Parrish was the team's test mechanic in 2024)

Seth Hammaker's Mechanic - Jacob Martin

Cameron McAdoo's Mechanic - Alex Faith (Derik Dwyer, has departed the team. Alex Faith comes from HEP)

Levi Kitchen's Mechanic - Matt Goodbred

Ty Masterpool's Mechanic - Ryan Hughes

Drew Adams' Mechanic - TBA

Showa Suspension Technician - Dave Cruz

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D - Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver - James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and GasGas Factory Racing

NEWS:

The Rockstar Energy team will be both Husqvarna and GasGas in 2025? Yup! The team absorbs Justin Barcia as their second full-time 450 guy and Ryder DiFrancesco as their second full-time 250 guy. Farres and Craig are out. Mookie and Cochran remain in their current roles, and Hampshire splits his duties on both a 250 and 450 in 2025.

250 Team Gear: Fly Racing helmet, Fly Racing gear, and Gaerne boots.

Incoming Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia (450): Barcia stays on a GasGas but is moved to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team structure. He will be the team's second full-time 450 rider alongside Malcolm, and has one year left on his contract with Austria...expiring towards the later part of 2025.

Barcia Gear: TLD helmets, Oakley goggles, TLD gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Ryder DiFrancesco (250): DiFrancesco will still be on a GasGas, but basically a Rockstar Husqvarna rider. He will fullfill the team's sponsor needs for another 250 rider, as Hampshire moves to a big bike mid-season. His contract also expires at the end of the 2025 season.

DiFrancesco gear: Fly helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly gear, and Gaerne boots.

Returning Riders:

#27 Malcolm Stewart (450): Stewart is entering the last year of his current agreement with Rockstar Energy Husqvarna.

Stewart Gear: Shoei helmets, Scott goggles, Seven gear (DUH), and Sidi boots

#24 RJ Hampshire (250 and 450): RJ will race a 250 on West Coast, a 450 on East Coast, and a 450 in Pro Motocross for 2025.

Hampshire Gear: Fly helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly gear, and Gaerne boots.

Casey Cochran (250): Cochran begins his first full season as a pro.

Cochran Gear: Fly helmets, Oakley goggles, Fly gear, and Gaerne boots.

Departing Riders:

Guillem Farres: Farres, after injury, will be returning to Europe. It sounds like Guillem will race for Triumph in MX2 for 2025.

#28 Christian Craig: Craig will depart Rockstar Energy Husqvarna as his two-year contract expires, reference Star Yamaha.

Staff:

Team Manager - Nathan Ramsey

Team Coordinator - Sean Murphy

Crew Chief - Tony Hall

Engine Technician - Chris Loredo

Justin Barcia's Mechanic - Jared Warrik

Malcolm Stewart's Mechanic - Tyler Thomas

RJ Hampshire's Mechanic - Anthony Amos

Ryder DiFrancesco's Mechanic - TBD

Casey Cochran's Mechanic - Garrett Airhart

Suspension Technician - Hunter Falk

Technical Transporter Driver - John Addison

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Paul Delaurier

Factory Red Bull KTM

NEWS:

No news is good news for the Red Bull KTM program. They march into 2025 with the same lineup and at least two #1 plates aboard their machines...unless Vialle switches coasts.

Returning Riders:

#4 in SX / #1 in MX Chase Sexton (450): Sexton enters the second year of his two-year deal with Red Bull KTM. He also has an option for a third year on his current agreement.

Sexton Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#7 Aaron Plessinger (450): Aaron Plessinger locks in another one-year extension with Red Bull KTM for 2025.

Plessinger Gear: Alpinestars helmet, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#16 Tom Vialle (250): The two-time MX2 World Champion will begin a new/extended deal as he looks to defend his 250 Supercross title. If Vialle wins the title again, he'll be out of the 250 class in Supercross for 2026. If he is unable to defend, he can race 250s one further time in 2026 before being pushed from the class by 2027.

Vialle Gear: Airoh Helmets, 100% Goggles, Thor Gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Julian Beaumer (250): Julian Beaumer enters the second year of his two-year deal in 2025.

Beaumer Gear: Arai helmet, Scott goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Departing Riders:

There are no departing riders for 2025...

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Crew Chief - Carlos Rivera

Chase Sexton's Mechanic - Kyle Defoe (Defoe replaced Zimmerman towards the end of Supercross 2023)

Aaron Plessinger's Mechanic - Jade Dungey

Tom Vialle's Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling

Julian Beaumer's Mechanic - Austin Watterson

Suspension Technician - Ryo Okuda

Race Transporter Driver - Cory Flewellen

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing

NEWS:

The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team has a lot going on coming into 2025, particularly on the 250 side. New riders, new goggles, and more. Take a min to take in all the details.

Gear for all 250 riders: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders

#28 Christian Craig (450): Christian Craig returns to the team he left at the end of 2022! This is a weird one to explain. It sounds as if Craig is actually riding for the "250 side of the team" as it's owned by Bobby Regan. The 450 side is owned by Yamaha and full with three riders. Craig will be allowed to do his own gear deals still for 2025 and 2026, as he has signed a two-year deal with the team.

Craig Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

Max Anstie (250): Anstie joined the team mid-way through the 2024 Pro Motocross season. He has a contract for 2025 and 2026.

Pierce Brown (250): Brown switches to Star Racing, after spending his hole pro career with TLD. He has a contract for 2025 and 2026.

Michael Mosiman (250): Mosiman joined the team early in 2024 but we haven't seen him since due to injuries. He has a contract for 2025.

Cole Davies (SX Futures): Davies will race a full season of SX Futures and his Pro Motocross schedule could vary depending on his readiness. Our understanding is he's on a three-year deal.

Returning Riders

#2 Cooper Webb (450): Webb returns for the second year of his current contract, with rumors of an extension already in the works. The big talking point is will Webb be in Fly or FXR gear? As it sounds like Thor is trimming their 450 lineup.

Webb Gear: Bell helmets, 100% goggles, Fly or FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#3 Eli Tomac (450 SX Only): Eli Tomac is back! We've said that a few times the last couple seasons but this will be the last "full pro season" for Tomac. Does it mean he's done at the end of 2025? Maybe, maybe not. He could return in 2026 for SX only, but we can say 2025 will be the last time we see Tomac attempt a full season in all series.

Tomac Gear: Bell helmets, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#32 Justin Cooper (450): Justin Cooper looks to have a one-year extension in hand and will be changing gear brands as he moves to O'Neal for 2025.

Cooper Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Oakley goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#38 SX / #1 MX Haiden Deegan (250): Deegan enters his third pro season with rumors pointing to him racing the West region of 250 Supercross. If he chooses to follow the same path as Jett, 2025 could be his last 250 Pro Motocross season. Haiden has a contract with the 250 team through 2025 with an option of sorts for 2026. Could we see Haiden do 250 SX and 450 MX in 2025? Wouldn't surprise us one bit.

Nate Thrasher (250): For the fifth season, Nate Thrasher will be racing with Star.

Daxton Bennick (250): After going to Star Racing on a handshake agreement for SX Futures in 2023, Daxton Bennick has been rewarded with a two-year deal taking him into 2024 and 2025 with the team.

Departing Riders:

Stilez Robertson: Robertson departs Star for 2025, reference Triumph.

Nick Romano: Romano departs Star for 2025, reference Phoenix Honda.

Jordon Smith: Smith departs Star for 2025, reference Triumph.

Gavin Towers: Towers departed Star after SX Futures, he's attempting to find a deal in the US for 2025.

Enzo Lopes: Lopes didn't line up in 2024 due to a recurring arm injury. We don't expect to see him return in 2025.

Staff:

Owner of Star Racing 250 - Bobby Regan

Co-Owner of Star Racing 250 and Team Principal of Star 450 - Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager - Jeremy Coker

250 Team Manager - Jensen Hendler

Assistant Team Manager - John Kuzo

450 Crew Chief - Rich Simmons

450 Engine Technician - Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician - Trevor Carmichael

250 Engine Technician - Georgie Frye

450 Suspension Technician - Ricky Gilmour (KYB)

250 Suspension Technician - Jake Price

Eli Tomac's Mechanic - Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Cooper Webb's Mechanic - Alex Cambell

Justin Cooper's Mechanic - Mikey Germain

Christian Craig's Mechanic - TBA

Haiden Deegan's Mechanic - Brent Duffe

Max Anstie's Mechanic - Austin Kent

Nate Thrasher's Mechanic - Christian Kauffman

Daxton Bennick's Mechanic - Colin Burgh

Pierce Brown's Mechanic - Hunter Layton

Michael Mosiman's Mechanic - Brice Phillips

Cole Davies' Mechanic - Lachie Mills

450 Transporter Driver - TBA

250 Transporter Driver - Adam Rehak

Triumph Racing

NEWS:

Triumph Racing has a lot of movement heading into 2025. No, the 450 isn't ready, but they're growing to a four-man 250 squad with three new riders.

Team Gear: Alpinestars helmet, Oakley goggles, Renen gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

Austin Forkner (250): Shockingly, it doesn't look like Forkner will return to Pro Circuit and is finalizing a deal with Triumph Racing for 2025 and beyond...

Incoming Riders:

Jordan Smith (250): Smith joins Triumph Racing on a multi-year deal, rumored to be a two-year plus one-year option.

Stilez Robertson (250): Robertson joins Triumph Racing on what we believe to be a two-year deal for 2025 and 2026.

Returning Riders:

#33 Jalek Swoll (250): Jalek Swoll will reunite with Bobby Hewitt and other staff.

Departing Riders:

#17 Joey Savatgy: Savatgy has departed Triumph after his Pro-Motocross-only season in 2024. Originally slated for a multi-year contract, Triumph was unable to race their 450 and weren't able to get Savatgy cleared for 250 Supercross in 2025. Savatgy has chosen to pursue a 450 deal with Firepower Honda.

Evan Ferry: Ferry departed the team post-Supercross in 2024.

Staff:

Team Principal and Manager - Bobby Hewitt

Crew Chief and Assistant Team Manager - Steve Westfall

Director of Chassis Research and Development - Dave Arnold

Director of Engine Research and Development - Dudley Cramond

Data Manager / Electronics - Alex Bergendah

Engine Technician - Cody Richelderfer

Suspension Technician - Drew Hopkins

Jalek Swoll's Mechanic - Travis Soules

Rider Mechanic - Pat Thrall

Rider Mechanic - Dillion Smith

Austin Forkner's Mechanic - TBA

Stilez Robertson's Mechanic - TBA

Jordan Smith's Mechanic - TBA

Parts Manager - Eric Hansel

Team Trainer - Mike Brown

Test Track and Equipment Manager - Raymond Stripling

Transporter Driver - Brian "Rabbit" Swead

Troy Lee Designs/Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing

NEWS:

This team is no more. TLD is working on becoming the Ducati program in 2026 and GasGas riders have been absorbed by Husqvarna (reference their team list for more).

Returning Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia (450): Reference Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and GasGas above.

Ryder DiFrancesco (250): Reference Rockstar Energy Husqvarna and GasGas above.

Departing Riders:

Pierce Brown: Brown departs GasGas as he heads for Star Racing in 2025.

HEP Racing

NEWS:

The HEP team continues with Suzuki.

Team Gear (Not Roczen): Fly Racing helmets, 100% goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

#14 Dylan Ferrandis (450): HEP still could be a landing spot for Ferrandis in 2025.

#94 Ken Roczen (450): Why is Ken under rumored? Well, he has yet to sign on for 2025 and if rumored personnel leaves the team, he could choose to move on?

KR Gear: Fox helmet, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots

Incoming Riders:

#45 Colt Nichols (450): Nichols joined the team before the end of the 2024 Pro Motocross season and will race for them in 2025.

Returning Riders:

#11 Kyle Chisholm (450): What does Chisholm's deal look like for 2025? We have no clue, but he'll be on a yellow bike.

Departing Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath: McElrath was let go of the team before the end of the 2024 Pro Motocross season.

Staff:

Team Owner - Dustin Pipes

Co-Team Owner - Aaron Pipes

Team Manager - Larry Brooks

Shop Manager - Eric "BigMac" Gregg

Ken Roczen's Mechanic - Billy Hartle

Kyle Chisholm's Mechanic - Andrew Livingston

Mechanic - Blake Bolton

Suspension Technician - Matt Andruk

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Racing

NEWS:

ClubMX enters the second year of its current deal with Yamaha and looks to be 250 only in 2025.

Team gear: FXR/6D helmets, Factory Ride goggles, FXR gear, and Gaerne boots.

Incoming Riders:

Maximus Vohland (250): Vohland joins ClubMX for 2025.

Returning Riders:

Coty Schock (250): Schock is on a new three-year deal with Club starting in 2025.

Jett Reynolds (250): Reynolds looks to be re-upping with Club for 2025.

Mark Finies (250): Finies looks to be re-upping with Club for 2025.

Departing Riders:

#6 Jeremy Martin: Jeremy Martin is currently inquiring with teams about a 2025 Pro Motocross-only deal, signaling he is out at Club.

Garrett Marchbanks: Marchbanks was fired mid-way through the 2024 Pro Motocross season, he moved to Pro Circuit Kawasaki ahead of his 2025 deal with the team.

Phil Nicoletti: Nicoletti is retiring from full-time racing at the end of the 2024 season.

Staff:

Owner - Brandon Haas

Co-Owner - Scott Jeffery

Team Manager - Mike Bonacci

Crew Chief - Greg Chidgey

Engineer - Lucas Joyner

Mechanic - Cameron Callaghan

Mechanic - Tyler Morgan

Mechanic - Jason McCarty

Toyota of Redlands BarX Yamaha

NEWS:

BarX after a few years of rumors has switched brands for 2025. They will now be on Yamahas.

Team gear: Fly helmets, Scott goggles, Fly gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Rumored Riders:

Brad West (250): We heard West will join the team for 2025.

Returning Riders:

Derek Drake (450): Drake looks set to stay with BarX. Hint, his father-in-law owns the team. Although, there was talk about him joining Beta at one point.

Dilan Schwartz (250): After departing to BarX to race for HEP in Supercross 2023, and then returning to the team for Pro Motocross that same season, Schwartz will be back for 2024.

Anthony Bourdon (250): French rider Anthony Bourdon has re-signed with the team for 2025.

Leo Tucker (250): Tucker will race Supercross and Pro Motocross for the team in 2025.

Departing Riders:

Max Miller: We don't expect to see Miller return in 2025.

Preston Boespflug: We don't expect to see Boespflug return in 2025.

Staff:

Team Owner - Myron Short

Team Manager - Travis Coy

Crew Chief - Tyler Mickelson

Engine Technician - Robbie Feder

Suspension Technician - REP / Mark Johnson

Liqui Moly Beta Racing

NEWS:

Beta Racing is entering the second year of their 450 program, with one returning rider and a new incoming one as well.

Rumored Riders:

Mitchell Oldenburg (450 SX): Oldenburg is looking for a 450 program in 2025 and has been linked to testing the Beta.

Returning Riders:

Benny Bloss (450 SX): Bloss returns for the second year of his contract with Beta, a gear switch from FXR to O'neal is expected.

Bloss Gear: Arai helmets, Oakley goggles, O'neal gear, and Alpinestars boots

Departing Riders:

#45 Colt Nichols: Nichols departs the team before the end of 2024 to join HEP Suzuki.

Staff:

Team Manager - Carlen Gardner

Suspension Technician - Bryce Rivera

Engine Technician and Electronics - Brian White

Mechanic - Taylor Muto

Benny Bloss' Mechanic - Jason Soracco

Transporter Driver - Vincent Dawson

AEO Powersports KTM Racing

NEWS:

AEO Powersports continues into 2025 with a similar lineup. They will have a new look with a different gear deal and potentially a helmet deal. The team also switches to Factory Connection suspension for 2025.

Team gear: TBA helmets, TBA gear, Oakley goggles, and Alpinestars boots.

Returning Riders:

Talon Hawkins (250): It looks like Hawkins return in 2025.

Ryder McNabb (250): Canadian, Ryder McNabb, enters the second year of his two-year deal with the team.

Lux Turner (250): We expect to see Turner return in 2025.

Departing Riders:

Derek Kelley: Derek won't be retained for 2025.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager - Jeremy Scism

Suspension Program - Factory Suspension

Talon Hawkin's Mechanic - TBA

Ryder McNabb's Mechanic - Landon Ajster

Lux Turner's Mechanic - TBA

Transporter Driver - Coy Cameron

Mobile X/FirePower Honda

NEWS:

The Australian-founded FirePower Honda team is entering its third year based out of MTF in Georgia. It sounds like Firepower is a bit of a lesser deal heading into 2025 but Mobile X from Australia is also jumping onboard to support the team.

Team Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Fly goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Incoming Riders:

#17 Joey Savatgy (450 SX Only): Joey Savatgy is set to join the Australian/Georgia-based Honda team for 2025. With a deal to race in US Supercross, Australian Supercross, and World Supercross.

Carson Mumford (250 East): Mumford joined the team mid-way through 2024 after departing MCR. We're unsure on his exact schedule for 2025. We'd expect aa run at 250 East coast SX, World Supercross, and Australian Supercross...but are unsure on any US Pro Motocross rounds.

Returning Riders:

#15 Dean Wilson (450 SX Only): Dean Wilson is rumored to race the first four rounds of SX in 2025 and continue with the team into WSX and Australian SX.

Departing Riders:

Max Anstie: Anstie departed the team before the end of 2024 to join Star Racing for 2025 and beyond.

Staff:

Team Owners - Yarrive Konsky / Troy Campbell

Team Manager/Co-Owner - Martin Davalos

R&D Engine - Dave Walls

Engine Technician - Jessie Wik

R&D Electronics - Jamie Ortiz

Mechanic - Nate Alexander

Mechanic - Lachie Mills

Suspension - Factory Connection

Communications - Jack Williamson

Logistics - Wes Cumberland

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Solitaire Yamaha

NEWS:

Solitaire is back with a similar look.

Team Gear: Leatt helmets, Leatt goggles, Leatt gear, and Leatt boots.

Returning Riders:

Cole Thompson (250 West SX Only): Thompson returns for 2025.

Robbie Wageman (250 West SX Only): Wageman returns for 2025.

Staff:

Team Owners - Ryan Clark and Chris Elliott

Thompson's Mechanic - Joe Buttas

Wageman's Mechanic - Eric Angelski

Transport Driver - Ken Weckwurth

Videographer - Cullen Boswell

MotoConcepts Honda

NEWS:

MCR is almost more quiet heading into 2025 then they were before 2024. Oldenburg and Mumford departed, Friese remains, and their US team is fairly unsure.

Team Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Canvas gear, Alpinestars boots

Rumored Riders:

Ryan Breece: Breece is joining the team for WSX, but we're not sure if that extends to the US side.

Cullin Park: Park joins the team for WSX in 2024, but we're not sure if that'll extend to the US side in 2025.

Returning Riders:

Vince Friese (250 SX & 450 SX): We expect to see Friese return with MCR in 2025.

#943 Noah Viney (250 SX): We expect to see Viney return with MCR in 2025.

Departing Riders:

Carson Mumford: Mumford and MCR parted ways right before the end of the 2024 Supercross season.

Mitchell Oldenburg: Oldenburg departs the team ahead of 2025. He will compete in WSX for RWR in the winter of 2024 while looking for a 450 spot ahead of the 2025 Supercross season.

Staff:

Team Owner - Mike Genova

Team Manager - Tony Alessi

Mechanic - Aaron Mrozek

Mechanic - Cole Tompkins

Mechanic - Mike Jones

Suspension Technician - Kaz Masuda (Showa)

Madd Parts Kawasaki

NEWS:

Bubba Pauli's ISRT (International Supercross Race Team), formally known as Madd Parts Kawasaki, looks to be growing again in 2025.

Incoming Riders:

#12 Shane McElrath (450 SX): Shane McElrath joins Madd Parts for the remainder of 2024 and 2025.

Returning Riders:

#22 Freddie Noren (450 SX and MX): Noren returns for another season with ISRT.

Staff:

Team Owner and Manager - Bubba Pauli

Crew Chief and Assistant Team Manager - Derek Rankin