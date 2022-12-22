Vital MX: More Silly Season news! In this latest version, we've got a ton of coast confirmations. Some are 100% locked in and a few are suggestions we've heard from major teams that are leaning that way. We've also got a few fill-in riders for the pre-season injuries that are stacking up.

Factory HRC Honda

Team: For 2023, things may or may not look the same over at HRC. While Sexton, Jett Lawrence, Hunter Lawrence and Chance Hymas are locked in for the next season...Ken Roczen is not. After being offered a one year extension for Supercross only, things fell apart and he's been replaced by Colt Nichols. (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by staff / riders at team launch)

450 Riders:

#23 Chase Sexton: Chase will be entering the final year of his current contract, which runs through 2023.

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#45 Colt Nichols (SX Only): After the very public fallout between Honda and Ken Roczen, his spot on the team was put up for grabs and they team has locked in a deal with Colt Nichols.

Gear: Bell helmets, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

250 Riders:

#18 Jett Lawrence (250 West and 450 MX): It sounds like Jett will most likely defend his number one plate on 250 East before transferring to a 450 come the outdoor season.

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#96 Hunter Lawrence (250 East): Hunter Lawrence has re-signed with Honda and is now locked in through 2024. He'll race a 250 indoors and outdoors for the team. He also switches from 100% goggles to Alpinestars branded goggles

Gear: Alpinestars helmets, Alpinestars goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#832 Chance Hymas (250 East): HRC rookie, Chance Hymas, will run select 250 East Coast Supercross races before making his full pro season debut at the opening outdoor national next season.

Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Staff:

Team Manager - Lars Lindstrom

(450) Crew Chief - Shane Drew

(250) Crew Chief - Grant Hutcheson

R&D/Electronics and Special Projects - Ricki Rock

Nichols' Mechanic - Jordan Troxell

Sexton's Mechanic - Brandon Zimmerman

H Lawrence Mechanic - Cameron Camera

J Lawrence Mechanic - Christien Ducharme

Chance Hymas Mechanic - Thomas Harris

Engine R&D (450) - Robert Reichman

Engine Technician (450) - David Presler

Parts Coordinator - Todd Flickinger

Technical Truck Driver - Mike Spraker

Race Team Coordinator - Latricia Barbee

Communications Manager - Chris Jonum

Team Consultant / Test Rider - Trey Canard

Phoenix Racing Honda

Team: The Phoenix Racing Honda team has some returning and some new comers for 2023. At the moment, it looks like they'll have a total of five pro riders across Arenacross, Supercross and Motocross. Kyle Peters, Cullin Park and Coty Schock remain at the team for 2023, plus some newcomers. (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by staff / riders at team launch)

Team Gear: 6D helmets, FMF goggles, Moose gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Riders:

#62 Jace Owen (250 East / SX Only): After two years with ClubMX, Owen returns to the team he won his Arenacross titles with. Supercross-only on the 250 East coast.

#68 Cullin Park (250 East and 450 Nationals): Cullin Park will enter his second pro season alongside Phoenix racing again. He'll race 250 East Coast SX, 450 Nationals, and possibly select Arenacross races.

#110? Kyle Peters (#1 in AX and 250 East?): Kyle Peters will be returning from a near career ending neck injury. Right now it sounds like Peters will focus solely on defending his #1 plate in Arenacross but after their season is wrapped up, we may see Kyle at a few later rounds of 250 East Coast SX.

#285 Coty Schock (250 East and 250 Nationals): After a 2022 season ruined by a knee injury, Coty Schock is set for a comeback in 250 East and back on the big ole 450 come motocross. Why number 285? His prior mechanic and one of his best friends, Tony Archer, rocked that number as well.

#222 Carden Braswell (250 East and 250 Nationals): The 2022 AMA Nicky Hayden Horizon award winner, Caden Braswell, was picked up by Phoenix Honda for 2022 and 2023. He will make his pro debut for 250 Supercross.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager: David Eller

Crew Chief and Owens' Mechanic: Heath Harrison

Peters' Mechanic: Rob Goodwin

Schock's Mechanic: Dalen Vernazza

Park's Mechanic: Kris McCraken

Braswell's Mechanic: Colby Lamb

Engine Technician: Gino Aponte

Engine Development: Dan Lamey

Suspension Technician: Yoshi

Transporter Driver: Brian "Rabbit" Swead

SmarTop | Bullfrog Spas | MotoConcepts Honda Racing

Team: The MCR team will have a different look in 2023, with a smaller presence on the domestic level in the US as their priorities shift to the World SX series. Their US effort will likely comprise of just a 250 West Coast Supercross effort. After the incidents at World Supercross, we suspect that Justin Brayton will part ways with the team ahead of 2023

Team gear: Leatt helmets, Leatt goggles, Leatt gear, and Leatt boots.

Riders:

#39 Vince Friese (250 West): Vince Friese returns to MCR once again for World Supercross aboard a 450 and switching to a 250 for US West Coast Supercross. Vince has a rumored achilles or ankle injury that may see him sit out part of 250 US Supercross. Friese will race a 450 come WSX.

#49 Mitchell Oldenburg (250 West): Mitchell Oldenburg returns to MCR once again for World Supercross and US Supercross aboard a 250.

#111 Anthony Rodriguez (250 West): A-Rod is back in the states and join the MCR team for US and potentially WSX aboard a 250.

#160 Cole Seely (450?): With Justin Brayton departing the team, it sounds like Cole Seely will move to a 450 for WSX. With this, he may possibly race a couple rounds of AMA SX on a 450 to get some gate drops ahead of the 2023 WSX season.

Staff:

Team Owner: Mike Genova

Team Manager: Tony Alessi

Oldenburg's Mechanic: Nate "Narco" Alexander

Friese's Mechanic: Ryan Tosta

Seely's Mechanic: Mike Jones

Monster Energy Kawasaki

Team: The Factory Kawasaki team was on fire during the 2022 Supercross series with Jason Anderson and he's back for 2023 alongside Adam Cianciarulo who has a fresh contract with his long-time OEM.

450 Riders:

#9 Adam Cianciarulo: Adam Cianciarulo has re-signed with Monster Energy Kawasaki for 2023 and we believe 2024 as well.

Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#21 Jason Anderson: Jason Anderson returns for the second year of his two year contract with the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad.

Gear: Airoh helmet, Scott goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#55 Austin Forkner (450 MX Only?): Heavy rumors point to Austin Forkner starting the season with Pro Circuit in the 250 Supercross series but ultimately ending his season with the Monster Energy Kawasaki squad aboard a KX450 for the Pro Motocross season. However, it sounds like the AMA is changing their 250 point out rule...putting Forkner in a position where he could stay 250 for the foreseeable future.

Gear: ?

Staff:

Team Manager - Dan Fahie

Cianciarulo's Crew Chief - Oscar Wirdeman

Cianciarulo's Mechanic - Justin Shantie

Anderson's Crew Chief - Theo Lockwood

Anderson's Mechanic - Jason "Rango" Montoya

Parts and Testing Coordinator - Kurt Rood

Transport Driver - Brian "BigB" Barnhart

Test Mechanic: Brian Kranz

Test Rider - Broc Tickle

Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki

Team: Mitch Payton's legendary team has an identical when compared the 2022 lineup. The team will retain the same look with Fox gear and boots, Bell helmets, and Scott goggles for all racers aboard a PC bike. (Note: Rider's coasts are from a good source but Pro Circuit always waits to the last minute to confirm due to possible injuries)

Team gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

250 Riders:

#30 Jo Shimoda (250 East): Jo enters the final year of his current agreement with Kawasaki and Pro Circuit. However, we wouldn't be shocked to see an extension announced for 2024 and beyond before the current year is up or fairly early into next year. Jo has been the rock for the PC team in 2022.

#55 Austin Forkner (250 West / SX Only?): Austin Forkner's 2023 has been a highly debated topic around the media part this year. For the life of us, no one could seem to get a read on what his deal was for the next year. Forkner is locked in with Kawasaki for 2023 and it's sounding like he'll ride a 250 in Supercross for the Pro Circuit squad, before moving to a 450 outdoors with the Factory Kawi team? Or that might not end up happening and he'd stay with the team through outdoors.

#35 Seth Hammaker (250 East): Seth has locked himself into a new two year deal, keeping him the PC team for 2023 and 2024.

#48 Cameron McAdoo (250 West): Cameron has locked himself into a new two year deal, keeping him the PC team for 2023 and 2024.

#124 Jett Reynolds (MX Only): Jett was set to turn pro in 2021 but due to injuries this was pushed into 2022. However, that was derailed as well and ultimately we won't see the Bakersfield native and long-time Team Green rider make his true pro debut until the Motocross season of 2023. 2023 also marks the final year of his current contract with Kawasaki and Pro Circuit.

#75 Ryder DiFrancesco (Futures and 250 MX): After some initial confusion over Ryder D's contract status going into 2023, Kawasaki clarified it will have Ryder run another season of Supercross futures before running the entire 2023 Pro Motocross series (similar to Chance Hymas). However, at this time we believe his current agreement only takes him through the 2023 season.

Staff:

Team Manager: Mitch Payton

Crew Chief: Ian Southwell

Team R&D: Mike "Schnikey" Tomlin

Engine R&D: Ryan Cox (Was the 250 Engine R&D position for HRC in 2021 and 2022)

Shimoda's Mechanic: Matt Goodbred

Forkner's Mechanic: Tony Archer

Hammaker's Mechanic: Jacob Martin

McAdoo's Mechanic: Derek Dwyer (Dwyer comes over from TLD, while Cameron's prior mechanic Kyle Defoe heads to Red Bull KTM)

Reynolds' Mechanic: Ryan Hughes

DiFrancesco's Mechanic: ?

Showa Suspension Technician: Adrian Bernal

Pro Circuit Suspension R&D: Luke Boyk

Team Transporter Driver: James "Jimmy Jack" Shofner

Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing

Team: The Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team has seen a lot of changes over the past two years and we expect a couple more heading into 2023. Few rider and crew changes but it'll look fairly similar in 2022. (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by staff / riders at team launch)

450 Riders:

#28 Christian Craig: The worst kept secret of the year! Christian Craig signed with the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team part way through Supercross on a two year 450 deal (2023 and 2024). Even though he could defend his 250 Supercross Championship, Craig has chosen to go 450 full time. And yes, Craig will be joining the Baker's Factory.

Gear: Fox helmets, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#27 Malcolm Stewart: After a career best season in 2022 Supercross, Malcolm continues with the team into the second year of his two year contract.

Gear: Shoei helmets, Scott goggles, Seven gear (DUH), and Gaerne boots

250 Riders:

250 Team Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Scott goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Gaerne boots.

#24 RJ Hampshire (250 West): At one point, there was talk of RJ looking at other options for 2023 but he ultimately landed on another extension with the Husky crew. Albeit, we believe it to be just for one year.

#38 Jalek Swoll (250 East): Jalek returns for the second year of his current two year contract with the Husky team.

Amateur Team:

#339 Talon Hawkins (A Class and Pro): Talon Hawkins continues as the team's official A class amateur entry, racing Supercross Futures and select pro motocross nationals.

#66 Casey Cochran (B Class): Cochran joins the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team on a multi-year amateur to pro contract.

Staff:

Team Manager: Nate Ramsey

Team Coordinator: Sean Murphy

Crew Chief: Tony Hall

Lead Mechanic: Chris Loredo (Moving from individual rider role to an over-arching role in assisting all mechanics on team, testing, and more)

Craig's Mechanic: Jared Warrik (Joins Rockstar Husky after wrenching for AEO KTM in 2022)

Stewart's Mechanic: Tyler Thomas

Hampshire's Mechanic: Anthony Amos

Swoll's Mechanic: Jedediah Rodriguez

450 Suspension Technician: Todd Brown

250 Suspension Technician: Craig Monty

Technical Transporter Driver: John Addison

Hospitality Transporter Driver: Paul Delaurier

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing

Team: The Red Bull KTM team looked to be downsizing the last couple years but now it's going big again! Confirmed already are five riders, three 450 and two on 250s... (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by staff / riders at team launch)

450 Riders:

#2 Cooper Webb: KTM announced that Cooper Webb will stay with the team in 2023, but he only signed a one year extension to do this. This extension was also announced as a Supercross only-deal, with an option to race Pro Motocross. Webb however has clarified that he intends to race the Pro Motocross season in 2023.

Gear: Bell helmet, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#5 Ryan Dungey: Ryan Dungey had the option to return in 2023 but decided to step back away from racing. Thanks for the Summer of fun Dunge!

#7 Aaron Plessinger: Aaron enters the second year of his two year deal with Red Bull KTM with Jade Dungey keeping his bike in check.

Gear: Alpinestars helmet, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#25 Marvin Musquin (450 SX Only): Marvin defies the odds again, as retirement continues to be pushed back. The fan favorite Frenchman will be back for another year of 450 Supercross with the Red Bull KTM squad. However, his long-time mechanic Franke Latham has moved up to a Team Coordinator position....meaning Marv will need a new wrench for 2023. Marvin will have slightly different look for 2023, switching from long-time sponsor Thor to O'Neal for gear.

Gear: Airoh helmet, 100% goggles, O'Neal gear, and Alpinestars boots.

250 Riders:

#34 Maximus Vohland (250 West): Max enters the third year of his three year contract. Meaning after 2023, KTM will either renew the young Northern Californian-native, or he will look elsewhere.

Gear: Fox helmets, Scott goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#128 Tom Vialle (250 East): MX2 World Champion Tom Vialle will be making his move across the pond to stay aboard a KTM 250 SX-F instead of making the move to the MXGP class. The young French rider has some Supercross experience and will join the team on what we believe to be a new two year deal and race both Supercross and Pro Motocross in his first season in the US. It sounds like he'll be paired with Richard "Pedro" Sterling for mechanic duties.

Gear: Airoh Helmets, 100% Goggles, Thor Gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Staff:

Team Manager - Ian Harrison

Team Coordinator - Frankie Latham

Webb's Mechanic - Carlos Rivera

Plessinger's Mechanic - Jade Dungey

Tom Vialle's Mechanic - Richard "Pedro" Sterling (switches from test mechanic / Antonio Cairoli role in 2022 to race wrench for Tom Vialle)

Musquin's Mechanic - Kyle Defoe (Musquin's long time mechanic Frankie Latham moved to team coordinator role, Kyle Defoe incoming from Pro Circuit Kawasaki)

Vohland's Mechanic - Austin Watterson

450 Race Transporter Driver - Cory Flewellen

250 Race Transporter Driver - ? (KTM is adding a third semi for 2023, meaning they will need one more driver)

Hospitality Transporter Driver - Pat Muras

Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha

Team: The Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha team had a huge 2021 off-season into 2022. A big turnover in mechanics, a larger 250 team, Eli Tomac joining and more! For 2023, there's a bit of changes on the 250 riders but now the move to Florida is complete and the mechanics are fairly locked in. The biggest task now is getting the 2023 YZ450F dialed in for Tomac's last hoorah! By the way, the team has over 20 employees that we know of now! (Note: 250 Rider's coasts are estimates for Star. No confirmation as of yet)

450 Riders:

#1 Eli Tomac (450 SX Only): Eli has opted to go Supercross only for what will likely be the final year of his pro career and defending the number one plate for the Star team aboard the all-new 2023 YZ450F.

Gear: Bell helmets, Oakley goggles, Alpinestars gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#14 Dylan Ferrandis: Dylan will entering his third 450 year with Yamaha and Star Racing. 2023 is also the first year of a new contract with the team.

Gear: Bell helmets, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

250 Riders:

Gear for all 250 riders: Alpinestars helmets, 100% goggles, Thor gear, and Alpinestars boots.

#32 Justin Cooper (450 SX Select Rounds | 250 MX ): Justin Cooper is set to be in a slightly weird spot coming into 2023. He's official out of the 250 Supercross class due to his championship in 2020 but the team has locked him down to still race a 250 in Pro Motocross for 2023. This means he will do just select 450 Supercross to get his feet wet for 2024 when he moves up full-time. Either way, we expect J-Coop to do a full off-season in Supercross aboard the 450 to learn.

#29 Nate Thrasher (250 West): Nate Thrasher enters his third full pro season with the team.

#40 Stilez Robertson (250 East): Stilez Robertson joins the team, having only ridden for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna team since he turned pro. Stilez is on a new contract of course which will take him through 2023 and 2024.

#43 Levi Kitchen (250 West): Levi Kitchen enters his second full pro season with the team.

#54 Nick Romano (250 West): After turning pro for the 2022 Pro Motocross season, Nick Romano will make his Supercross debut with Star racing.

#58 Jordan Smith (250 East): Jordan joins the Star Yamaha team for 2023. This is the fourth factory level 250 team that Smith has raced for.

#88 Guillem Farres (250 MX Only?): The Spanish surprise! Guillem Farres impressed the public and the team as it's being reported he is signing a two year deal with the team. 250 Motocross only in 2023 and 250 Supercross and Motocross in 2024. Unless Guillem meets certain criteria, which could bump him into Supercross in 2023.

#438 Haiden Deegan (250 East?): Haiden Deegan's 2023 plans could go many ways. We're certain you'll see him in SX Futures but what after that? Maybe 250 East Coast Supercross if things are going well? Maybe all of 250 Pro Motocross? Maybe select Nationals until he races Loretta Lynn's in the A class? We personally think you will see him lineup for 250 East Supercross. No matter what, we will see him behind the gate as a pro for Star Racing at some point in 2023.

Staff:

Owner: Bobby Reagan

Co-Owner and Team Principal: Brad Hoffman

450 Team Manager: Jeremy Coker

250 Team Manager: Jensen Hendler

450 Engine Technician: Brian Calma

250 Engine Technician: Trevor Carmichael

250 Engine Technician: Georgie Frye

450 Suspension Technician: Ricky Gilmour

250 Suspension Technician: Drew Hopkins

250 Suspension Assistant: Jake Price

Tomac's Mechanic: Josh "Jelly" Ellingson

Ferrandis' Mechanic: Alex Cambell

Robertson's Mechanic: Colin Burgh (joined Star mid-way through 2022 for Colt Nichols, wrenched for Guillem Farres, placed with Stilez Robertson for 2023)

Cooper's Mechanic: Daniel Castloo

Farres' Mechanic: ?

Romano's Mechanic: Hunter Layton

Thrasher's Mechanic: Christian Kauffman

Smith's Mechanic: Justin Hopson (Joins the team with Jordan Smith. Has been his long-time practice mechanic and race mechanic at FirePower Honda in 2022)

Kitchen's Mechanic: Konner Croushorn

Deegan's Mechanic: Brent Duffe (Wrenched for Christian Craig in 2022, moved to Deegan for 2023) Wyatt Matson

450 Transporter Driver: Ken Stultz

250 Transporter Driver: "Big John" Shelburne

Red Bull/TLD GasGas Factory Racing

Team: 2023 will mark TLD's third year as the Factory GasGas entry. The rider's list remains unchanged but the same with the staff. In all, it should be a fairly similar look overall this next season. However, we think that all three riders on the team are entering the final year of their respective contracts. (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by staff / riders at team launch)

Gear for all team riders: Troy Lee Designs helmets, Oakley goggles, Troy Lee Designs gear, and Alpinestars boots.

450 Riders:

#51 Justin Barcia: Justin enters what we believe to be the final year of his current deal. Could this be the final year of racing for BamBam? We'll have to wait and find out.

250 Riders:

#31 Michael Mosiman (250 East): Mosiman is back for 2023, the final year of his current contract.

#33 Pierce Brown (250 West): Pierce is back for 2023 on a new contract taking him through 2024 with the team.

Staff:

Team Owner: Troy Lee

Team Manager: Max Lee (Prior team manager, Tyler Keefe, takes a new position inside TLD itself.)

Crew Chief: Olly Stone (Moves up to Crew Chief in 2023, previously Barcia's wrench.)

Barcia's Mechanic: Cody Champagne (Steps up from test mechanic to race duty in 2023 with Barcia.)

Mosiman's Mechanic: Jay Burgess

Brown's Mechanic: Jake Isaac (Isaac joins the team from BarX Suzuki. Brown's 2022 mechanic, Derek Dwyer, joins Pro Circuit Kawasaki.)

Suspension Technician: Hunter Falk (Prior technician, Adam Walters, moves to a new position over all of US racing for WP Suspension.)

Transport Driver: Jerry Bernstein

Progressive Insurance/PMG Suzuki and Twisted Tea/HEP Suzuki

Team: The HEP squad has an interesting off-season approaching them. Gearing up for World SX, trying to take on a full US and World schedule, rumors of a five-to-six man team for 2023 to fill all those racing slots...and a possibly brand change? The team is rumored to have an option to go Kawasaki but it seems like they'll most likely stay Suzuki for 2023. A big change will be from being in Thor multiple years to a head-to-toe deal with Fly Racing.

Team gear: Fly Racing helmets, 100% goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Riders:

#11 Kyle Chisholm (450 US SX and WSX): Kyle Chisholm rejoins HEP after three years apart. He has signed a two year contract plus a one year option to race 450 US Supercross and 450 World Supercross. He's also very involved in the testing department with the team.

#12 Shane McElrath (450 US SX and 250 WSX): Shane McElrath joins the team after Hartranft's injury for 450 Supercross. However, it's quite possible that Shane will stay with the team through World Supercross to defend his #1 plate in the SX2 class.

#37 Brandon Hartfrant: Brandon returns to the HEP squad in 2023. After a recent major injury though, we're not sure if he'll lineup in 2023. We'd expect AMA Pro Motocross to be the likely series he will race if healthy in time.

#94 Ken Roczen (450 US SX and Either WSX or MX?): Ken Roczen shockingly joins HEP on a one year deal for 450 Supercross and either Pro Motocross or World Supercross. The decision hasn't been made yet but we'd lean towards World Supercross if we were the betting type.

Ken's Gear: Fox helmet, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Fox boots.

#50 Marshal Weltin (250 East SX and 450 MX): It's looking likely that Marshal Weltin will ride a 250 for the HEP squad in US Supercross and a 450 in Pro Motocross come 2023.

#85 Dillan Schwartz (250 West SX US and 250 WSX): It's rumored that Schwartz will follow Larry Brooks over to HEP as their second 250 rider.

Staff:

Team Owner: Dustin Pipes

Team Manager: Larry Brooks (Brooks joins HEP after being the team manager at BarX for the past few seasons)

Engine Technician: Dave Dye

Suspension Technician: Dave Cruz

Shop Manager: Eric "BigMac" Gregg

Chisholm's Mechanic: Andrew Livingston

Roczen's Mechanic: Travis Soules

Enticknap's Mechanic: Mike Medina

Transport Driver:

AEO Powersports KTM Racing

Team: AEO Powersports returns for 2023 and with more support from KTM. The program includes in-house suspension department REP, head up by ex-Red Bull KTM suspension guy Mark Johnson. However, the team will run just two riders in 2023 instead of the three they had for 2022.

Team gear: 6D helmets, Shot gear (switching from O'Neal in 2022), Oakley goggles, and Alpinestars boots.

250 Riders:

#41 Josh Varize (250 West): After starting the year aboard a back-door Rockstar Husky, Josh Varize concluded his season with the help of the AEO team. We expect him to continue on for 2023 with the Murrieta, Ca based squad.

#42 Derek Kelly (250 West): After a breakout season, Derek Kelley is likely to rejoin the team in 2023.

Staff:

Team Owner/Manager: Jeremy Scism

Suspension Technician: Mark Johnson

Kelly's Mechanic: Scott Youngstrand

Varize's Mechanic: Joe Dehart

Transporter Driver: TBA

Support Teams

Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Racing

Team: ClubMX has thinned down and is more focused for 2023. Four 250s only in Supercross, no 450 SX, and just three riders for outdoors. (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by staff / riders)

Team gear: FXR/6D helmets, Factory Ride goggles, FXR gear, and Gaerne boots.

250 Riders:

#6 Jeremy Martin (250 East): Jeremy is still on a Yamaha in 2023 but with a different team. The Minnesota-native will race for ClubMX in 250 Supercross and likely a 250 come outdoors as well (although, we wouldn't be shocked if he ends up on a 450).

#36 Garrett Marchbanks (250 East SX / 450 MX): Marchbanks has signed a new deal with the team for 2023. We'd expect it to be his last season in 250 Supercross and he will again race a 450 come outdoors.

#56 Enzo Lopes (250 West SX Only): Enzo returns to the team again in 2023 but only for 250 Supercross. The Brazilian has locked in some Supercross deals in his home country of Brazil, which runs at the same time as our Pro Motocross series. Meaning Enzo will race Supercross only for ClubMX in 2023.

#715 Phil Nicoletti (250 West / 450 MX): Phil returns to deathcross yet again...we'd expect to see Phil on a 250 indoors and 450 outdoors as well.

Staff:

Team Owner and Manager: Brandon Haas

Team Coordinator: Mike Bonnaci

BarX Suzuki

Team: The BarX team is looking at some changes in 2023. Some major staff has swapped and the program is rumored to be a 250 West and Motocross only program for next year, no 250 East like in 2022.

Team Gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Answer gear, and Alpinestars boots.

250 Riders:

#52 Carson Mumford (250 MX Only?): Mumford's recent injury may set him up for Motocross only in 2023.

#53 Derek Drake (250 West): Drake looks likely to return for his third year with the BarX squad.

#59 Robbie Wageman (250 West): Robbie Wageman is rumored to be joining the team for all of 2023.

#81 Ty Masterpool (250 West): Ty Masterpool has been drafted in not just as a fill-in for Mumford, but for the full season, including motocross.

Staff:

Team Manager: Buddy Antunez (Larry Brooks departs the team for HEP)

Engine Technician: Robbie Feder (Eric BigMac departs the team for HEP)

Drake's Mechanic: Tyler Mickelson

Mumford's Mechanic: Logan George (Prior mechanic Taylor Muto moves to track building services for 2023)

Wageman's Mechanic: Wyatt Matson (worked for Haiden Deegan at Star in 2022)

Masterpool's Mechanic: TBD

Team Trainer: Bradley Taft

FirePower Honda

Team: The Australian founded FirePower Honda team returns for 2023. The team will be based out of MTF in Georgia with Martin Davalos handling the management duties. However, the team will have a different look on the rider side of things. The team is setup to race US Supercross only with some of their riders racing World SX as well. (Note: 250 Rider's coasts were confirmed by solid source)

Team Gear: Fly Racing helmets, Fly Racing goggles, Fly Racing gear, and Alpinestars boots.

450 Riders:

#15 Dean Wilson (450 AMA and World SX): Dean joins the FirePower team for World Supercross and US Supercross aboard a 450 in 2023. We won't see him come Pro Motocross. Dean has retained his personal sponsorship with Rockstar Energy.

250 Riders:

#63 Max Anstie (250 West and World SX2): Max joins the FirePower squad on a unique deal to race 250 US Supercross, 250 World Supercross and potentially the Australian Supercross series as well! He'll now be based out of Georgia at MTF.

#? Wilson Todd (250 East and World SX2): The team will field a second 250 rider in the US as well and it's likely to be from their Australian squad in the wya of Wilson Todd.

Staff:

Team Owner: Yarrive Konovsky

Team Manager: Martin Davalos

Mechanics: TBA

Team Solitaire Yamaha

Team: 2023 will be a different year for the Team Solitaire Yamaha. It sounds like they'll have a new title sponsor and two new riders coming into Anaheim 1.

Team Gear: Leatt helmets, Leatt goggles, Leatt gear, and Leatt boots.

250 Riders:

#76 Nique Thury (250 West SX): After racing for ClubMX on SX only in 2021 and 2022, Nique Thury moves to Solitaire for 2023.

#83 Cole Thompson (250 West SX): Thompson joins the team in 2023 after privateering 2022.

Staff:

Team Owners: Ryan Clark and Chris Elliott

Mechanic: ?

Rocky Mountain ATV-MC/Rides Unlimited/Seven KTM Racing

Team: The Rides Unlimited team has been around for a few years now in the amateur realm and dabbled in SX during 2022. We suspect to see them back in 2023 and with a new title sponsor!

Team Gear: Bell helmets, Scott goggles, Seven MX gear, and Gaerne boots

250 Riders:

#89 Kaeden Amerine: It sounds like Amerine will join the Rides Unlimited program for 2023.

#115 Jonah Geistler: Jonah has been with the program since its inception over seven years ago.

#192 Jack Chambers: Chambers returns with the Rides Unlimited team.

#364 Chad Saultz: Returns to Rides Unlimited

#604 Max Miller: Returns to Rides Unlimited

OverStock Vehicles/Liqui Moly/AJE Motorsports

Team: 2022 will be AJE's sixth full season in Supercross. They have a new title sponsor and will likely run three to four riders as usual.

Team Gear: 6D helmets, FMF goggles, Canvas gear, Alpinestars boots

250 West Coast Supercross Riders:

#57 Chris Blose (250 West): Chris Blose will stick to his guns and retire from AMA racing. However, we expect to see Chris still racing WSX for someone in 2023

#84 Mitchell Harrison (250 West): Mitchell Harrison looks to be staying with the AJE team in 2023 and then returning to Canada for their motocross season.

#92 Jarrett Frye (250 West): Shortly after joining the team, Jarrett Frye decides to step away from racing...

#93 Jerry Robin (250 West): After privateering it the past two years, Jerry is going to be riding for AJE in 2022.

#981 Austin Politelli (250 West): It sounds like Politelli will fill the third and final spot at AJE for 2023.

Staff:

Team Owner: Tony Eyrich

Team Manager: Erik Burkhart

Harrison's Mechanic: Duke Ludewig

Robin's Mechanic: Matt Chase

Revo/Grindstone Kawasaki

Team: The British-based team is setting up a shop in the US for 2023 and will hit the 250 West Coast and possibly outdoors with one rider.

Riders:

#101 Dylan Walsh (250 West): Dylan Walsh returns for another crack at Supercross.

Mountain Motorsports/Monster Energy Team Tedder Racing

Team: Tedder racing is back in 2023 with Mountain Motorsports and Motul taking up the majority of sponsorship on the team, alongside Monster Energy. It looks like the riders will be on KTMs again.

450 Riders:

#46 Justin Hill (450 SX Only):

Gear: Bell helmet, Von Zipper goggles, Fasthouse gear, and Gaerne boots.

#751? Josh Hill (450 SX Only):

Gear: Fox helmet, Fox goggles, Fox gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Staff

Team Manager: Dakota Tedder

Justin Hill's Mechanic: Shawn "Longhorn" Bell

TiLube/Storm Lake Honda Racing

Team Gear: 6D Helmets, EKS Brand goggles, FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots.

250 Riders:

#46 Henry Miller (250 SX East Only): Miller returns to the team he made his pro debut for.

#? Michael Hicks (250 SX East Only): Hicks is racing General Tire Arenacross right now and will continue with the team into 250 Supercross East Coast.

Staff

Team Manager: Buddy Brooks

Privateer Teams

Rick Ware Racing

Team: It looks like Rick Ware Racing will get their feet wet in AMA racing, ahead of the WSX 2023 season.

Riders:

#17 Joey Savatgy: It sounds like Joey Savatgy will race for RWR for at least eight rounds in 2023 AMA Supercross aboard a Pro Circuit prepped Kawasaki KX450.

Gear: 6D helmet, ?, ?, Alpinestars boots

Namura/Invictus Speed Crew Team: The Invictus team will be on Kawasakis in 2023. Team Gear: Arai helmets, 100% goggles, FXR gear, and Sidi boots 250 Riders: #99 Hardy Munoz (250 SX East): #848 Joan Cros (250 SX East):

MADD Parts/Double Eagle MX/NAMURA Technologies Kawasaki

Team: Bubba Pauli's Maddparts / Double Eagle MX / Namura Technologies Kawasaki team is back for 2023 and with a bit more backing they've locked in a few notable names.

Team Gear: 6D helmets, Circuit gear, EKS Brand goggles, and Alpinestars boots.

450 Supercross Riders:

#47 Freddy Noren - Freddy Noren joins MADD Parts after finishing 2022 with BBMX.

#73 John Short - Short gets another team shot in 2023.

#282 Bubba Pauli - Team owner Bubba Pauli continues to race and manage in 2023.

Butler Brothers MX

Team: We don't believe you'll see BBMX back on track in 2023...

Rock River Yamaha

Team: Rock River has been around for quite some time and they're trying to come back stronger for 2023.

Riders:

#44 Benny Bloss (450 SX and MX?): Benny Bloss will join Rock River Yamaha for 2023.

Gear: Arai helmets, 100% goggles, FXR gear, and Alpinestars boots.

Next Level Racing

Team: Kevin and Rhonda Fagala are back and helping a few riders in 2023.

450 Riders:

#61 Ryan Breece - (450SX): Ryan Breece will be back on Yamaha YZ450Fs for US Supercross and in World Supercross but with Rick Ware Racing.

#81 Kevin Moranz - (450 SX): Kevin Moranz will be on his own program through Next Level Racing in 2023.

#447 Deven Raper - (450 SX): Kawasaki

250 Riders:

#204 Kyle Greeson - (250 SX): Kyle Greeson sustained a major off-season injury and won't race Supercross in 2023.

#517 Ty Freehill - (250 SX): Honda

#645 Colby Copp - (250 SX): GasGas

Privateers / Still Looking / We Don't Know

#60 Justin Starling - (450 SX): Justin Starling for the third year has his own 450 Supercross program, JSR Motorsports.

#73 Logan Karnow - (450 SX): Logan Karnow will have his own program for 2023. OnlyFans is his title sponsor and he's moving from FXR to O'Neal gear in 2023. He will race a Kawasaki KX450 in Supercross.

#208 Logan Leitzel:

#121 Chris Howell - (250 West / 450 East): Yamaha

#314? Alex Ray - (450SX): Alex Ray has bought Yamahas and might be on his own in 2023.

#914 Geran Stapleton - (250 West): The Australian is rocking a GASGAS for 2023 on the West coast.