Shane McElrath's career arc would fascinate most onlookers. A consistent title candidate in 250SX, most would have tipped him for some success once he transitioned into the premier division and yet that has not surfaced. Instead, McElrath has spent most of his time outside of the top ten and found it tricky to build a solid foundation that he can build off of in years to come. Twisted Tea Suzuki is his latest home and getting accustomed to their RM-Z450 has not been a seamless process, despite the fact that he yielded a sixteenth place in Oakland. Is that the type of result that someone like McElrath should be celebrating? No, but it was a step forward. McElrath was on the latest episode of the 'Moto X Pod' Show to discuss his current position, battle with the 'yellow' bike and so much more. This interview was conducted by Jamie Guida, Scott Thompson and Lewis Phillips.

JG: I know the beginning of the season started out as a bit of a struggle, especially with not making the main at Anaheim 1, but you have been building. Talk about the building process and how Oakland felt for you.

Shane McElrath: Yes. Honestly, to sum it up, it's kind of a big story of perseverance. We have had a lot of work to do! Well, for me, I got on the bike in mid-December. I had not ridden since I raced Australian round of WSX, so I was off the bike because I did not have a bike to ride. We were trying to figure out what we were doing for AMA Supercross. I was on my way to Italy for the FIM Awards when I first spoke to Dustin [Pipes] – that was on December 02. Kenny [Roczen] was like, "Dude, the bikes are really good. I would call Dustin and see what they have." I did and I ended up flying there. I think it was either December 13 or 15 – that was my first day riding. We really got started late. We had a lot of work to do. The Suzuki is definitely different than any other bike I've ridden. I have ridden a Suzuki maybe twice in my life. I've actually spent time on every other brand, but never Suzuki. It was definitely different. It took me a little while to get used to it and just really get back into the flow of riding.

Octopi Media

A1 was tough. I mean, it was more frustrating than anything. I'd had like two weeks on the bike at that point. I showed up to A1 and I was not ready to race, mentally. Physically, I was not ready to race. It was just get going and see what happens. The track in Anaheim was super technical with the rain. You could see people going down everywhere and I was riding super timid as it was. By the time that the LCQ came around, I was more frustrated that I was in that situation. Then for that to happen on the start, it was what I get. Everything that had happened has led up to that point. That was a direct result of not being ready. From then on it was like, "We have work to do." That is really all that we have been doing. This week has been the first week where I have not made any changes and just spent time on the bike. We have been making big changes, but necessary changes. Suspension changes have been kind of a thing for the whole team, which has been really good.

When I came to this team, a big part of it was to be alongside Ken and [Kyle] Chisholm. Their experience and knowledge is really second to none. They have helped me a lot already and have been making a lot of changes for the better of the team. Oakland was really, in my opinion, the first weekend that I was actually able to race. I had just been riding around at the other rounds – really fighting the bike and tracks. We have been working hard every single day to get in a better spot. Oakland was a really tough and technical track, but I could finally ride. We are definitely not done, but it is kind of a "sit in the suck" for a little bit and keep working. I've been playing catch up! That is something I have to try to keep in perspective too. I do not like to make excuses for it, but I'm just a little bit behind everybody else.

LP: When you got the call from Dustin, did you not have an opportunity to race for Rick Ware Racing through the first eight rounds like Joey Savatgy is doing? You delivered for him in World Supercross. Was that a discussion or opportunity?

Yes, it was, but it was constantly changing. The deal with Rick was that Rick wanted to help us out, but there was really no plan. It was just like, "Hey, we are going to go to anywhere from four to eight races." At that time, we did not have a bike built. We were going to have to build a bike. The timing of it was a little bit tough. I told Rick and Dave, our team manager, "If I can race all seventeen rounds then that is what I want to try to do." They voiced to me a couple of times like, "Dude, if you like this, we are going to a few of the rounds at least. You have a spot here if you want.” That's kind of how that whole thing was approached. It was changing week to week, because Rick has been trying to find some sponsors on a whim and everybody had their budgets set. I would like to try and race all the rounds and commit to that versus not really knowing what we are doing. Last year I did that all year and it is pretty stressful, living weekend to weekend.

Octopi Media

LP: In hindsight now, do you wonder if you would have been better off sticking with that? Having a bike that you are more familiar with, maybe the adaption through the first six months of supercross would not have been so drastic for you?

Yeah. I would be lying if I said that I have not felt that a couple of times already this year. It's a tough question. One of the sole reasons I came to this team was to learn from Roczen and Chisholm. They have already taught me so much about set-up, how to relay what I'm saying to the team and how to understand what I'm saying in order for someone else to interpret it. There are things that maybe could have gone better. Maybe I would be getting better results earlier in the year. I'm not really sure, but I'm really excited about the work that we have already done and getting to know everyone more. I've known the HEP guys for a while and they have always been nice to me. I've tested their bike in the past, before they really had everything that they have now. They have definitely come a long way. Now that they have the level of expertise that they have... There is so much good to learn and for me to further extend my career. That's one of those areas where it is beyond just what's happening on the track and at the races on the weekends.

We definitely took a chance on coming here. Especially on a whim, but we are going to try to race all of supercross. We had a good WSX series with Rick and this team. It just happened to work to where we could be in two contracts together. It's definitely a unique situation, but I'm thankful for it. I told Rick early, "I want to do the whole series, because it can better us for World Supercross." There is still a lot that I have to learn about the 450F and it is going to keep me racing throughout the year until we get to WSX. For me, it was purely an experience and learning thing. I want to get better results and I'm working towards that, but the stuff that I've learned has been a big chunk of stuff that I don't know if I would have learned any other way. I do not have any regrets, because I feel we are where God can use us and where he has led us. I have to just find peace in that.

ST: For Suzuki, do you think that this is going to be one of those seasons that leads to an overhaul on their motocross bikes?

I think that's what we all hope for because, those guys, they love racing. That's why they do this and that is why they have done this since they started. Dustin used to race – they are continuing to grow and gain experience each year. They are getting more and more guys on the team. From a rider and personnel standpoint, they have been there and know what they are doing. They know what they are talking about and looking for. I think that in a perfect world, yes, Suzuki will step up and revamp. I don't necessarily say it about myself, but this is their best shot to get back into it. They are doing some stuff for the team, but they want to do it. They want to make a statement. I guess you could say that Suzuki is an underdog on the track and there are not many people who would disagree with you.

Octopi Media

The engine, bike and everything is built so well that now... I understand why there have not been many updates to it. It is a super solid bike all the way around. A lot of the set-up of the suspension and the chassis is not exactly the same as other manufacturers. That is kind of what we have had a hard time with. It's a different bike in its own way and we have had to do things a little bit differently to get it to work well. We are continuing to learn that and figure that out. It's a new project for a lot of people – we all want to do good. We all want to represent the team and Suzuki well. I would say that we are just now starting to scratch the surface of, "Okay, we are really getting some stuff to build on." That's the exciting part about it. The journey has been tough, but what we are figuring out is pretty crazy.

LP: You are speaking about the journey and how it is exciting for you to figure it out. Are you not questioning that? You are going to put in all of this work and be a massive part of this, but then you are going to go back to Rick Ware and not be able to reap all of the benefits of this work.

Yeah, that's part of it. It's a mutual contract. I'm here to represent the team the best that I can and they are doing their best to give me everything that I need to represent them. Rick was there in person when we were in the UK [for WSX] and we were just talking right before we were going to leave the race. He was like, "Hey, I want to help you out for supercross. I don't know what that looks like yet, but I want to help you out." Rick was just like, "Dude, let's do this." Obviously, we didn't have much time to work with. He was asking, "Why do you want to do the AMA Supercross, especially if it's seventeen rounds? It's a lot of work." I told him, "You paid me to go out and win. When I committed to this, I don't take that lightly. The AMA Supercross is not really what I'm contracted to do for you, but that's going to help me better represent you in World Supercross." That's been my plan – it gave me that opportunity to grow and learn. I'm just super excited about where we are at, because of what I've been able to do to help the team. What they have taught me for the long run in my career... It's a happy trade-off there.

JG: You said the Suzuki is different than pretty much any bike you have ever ridden. You also mentioned, if I understood, that the technology is a little different on the Suzuki than the other bikes. Kenny is searching for something and changing suspension companies, which seems to be the biggest issue. How does this bike feel different?

That is what's tough, because watching the bike from a rider's perspective... You can watch the bike and it looks front-end heavy. It looks tall in the rear, but how is it really riding like that? Kenny and Kyle are both on a standard chassis, stock subframe, stock linkage and everything. For me, I'm on a stock chassis except I'm running a ten-millimeter cut subframe and I run taller bars. That just opens up the cockpit a little bit more. That's a personal preference that has helped lower the rear a little bit, not necessarily visually, but the rear seems really aggressive on the Suzuki. What I mean with the current set-up on other manufacturers is that some guys like their rear tall and front low. Kenny has even voiced that he liked his bike like that when he was on his Honda, but his bike did not look like that. He was like, "Yeah, I like my rear tall and my front a little bit lower just for the corners."

Octopi Media

A lot of that is done set-up wise with suspension. Well, getting on the Suzuki, it's almost like this chassis is designed that way from the factory. We have been challenged to get that leveled out. We almost have to build it opposite of how everybody else builds their stuff to turn. We have had to build it to turn less almost because, dude, it will literally turn on its own. We need to make it go through the whoops. We need to make it hold up in the rhythms really well. We have honestly been engineering a way to make this work in an unconventional way. We have the guys to think about that like, "Okay, we can do this, we can do that and we can get these parts made." We have been doing that and are getting somewhere now. That is kind of everything in a nutshell.

LP: Your 250SX career was incredible. Do you feel you are underrated? Obviously, since you moved to the 450SX class, it has been tough with injuries, a team shutting down and not being able to get a ride. Do you feel that people have forgotten about your potential in a short space of time and that you haven't been given the respect that you deserve?

Yeah! I would say so, but that's okay at the same time. Ultimately, in this sport, you are only as good as your last race. My last bunch of races have not been that good. That's what is hard. I'm a little bit off. I've had trouble knowing how to set-up the 450F. I went from Star Yamaha, which is the best team in my opinion, to MotoConcepts, which is a great team. It is a small effort, but they have a great bike and team. They have a lot of wisdom there. I did not really know what I was doing. I had ridden a 450F a lot, but never on supercross. I had injuries and ultimately did three races on that before another long time off. I then went to Rocky Mountain ATV/MC KTM and we had good equipment there, but I still did not really know what I was doing. I was trying to set the bike up kind of how I think, but I also did not really know what I was doing. That team fell through and then I was at Husky for two months.

It's just been a lot of jumping around and I haven't really gotten a place to grow and to really learn the guys who I'm working around. It's going back to what I was saying earlier: I'm here for the supercross season. We have spent a lot of time together already, as a team, and I have been leaning on Kenny and Chisholm. I have jumped on their bikes like, "Dude, will you ride my bike and tell me if what I'm saying is correct? Tell me if what I'm feeling is correct." That's been a huge part of my career development. To get back to your question, I'm still on the way up. I'm just a little bit behind and I'm in the shadows right now. It's perfectly fine, because it's not like I'm out there riding at the best I've ever ridden and I'm getting sixteenth. It's like, "I still have a lot of room to grow and in time that will come."

Octopi Media

LP: You said that you tested with HEP another year, with the potential of getting a ride. When was that and why didn't you sign?

That was at the end of 2020, so my Star year – that was the COVID year. Everything went late. I think we had only spoke to MotoConcepts at that time, but their deal was supercross only. I tested the bike, then I went and tested the JGR bike. HEP, at the time, were still doing everything in house and on their own. JGR were waiting on their Suzuki deal to get finished at the time too. I actually didn't ride MotoConcepts' bike until last and it was really good. I didn't want to do Supercross only, but when I rode that bike... HEP was still building and JGR was waiting on a Suzuki deal. We got to the point where we had to make a decision. We had to go with the best equipment that we could get – that is why we went to MotoConcepts.