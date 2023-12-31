Science of Success Conversions – Laps to Luxury

"Knowledge is power and it can help you overcome any fear of the unexpected," opined Tom Clancy. Such a remark applies to pre-season confabs that occur amongst those who are very passionate about Monster Energy Supercross. Yet another term, the fiftieth, is about to become a reality, but is there a line of data that could help fans to decipher who is most likely to reign victorious? Yes, potentially, but one must dive much deeper into the rankings.

Converting a lap led into a sensational triumph is a sign of competence but doing it more often than not radiates dominance. How often do the elite riders 'seal the deal' after getting out front? Extensive research has confirmed that Eli Tomac is, unsurprisingly, the most effective, despite a more significant sample size making him more susceptible to a lower percentage. '3' has managed to lead a lap in seventy-eight main events – he has started one hundred and ninety – and convert that into a victory on sixty-three occasions. Simply, his conversion rate is eighty percent.

It is a surprise that he has 'missed' on so few occasions, considering his problems of yesteryear where an unexplainable meltdown would prevent execution. Those issues would rarely occur from the very front of the pack though: East Rutherford towards the end of 2017's season is the exception. What took place on April 29 of that year was arguably his most prolific collapse and, seeing as he led a lap of that main event, it is relevant to this dataset. What is of interest is the fact that if he led one lap in the first fourteen rounds of 2023 Monster Energy Supercross then he took it all of the way.

Such a blatantly aggressive statistic should be a stark reminder of what Tomac is capable of. The fact that he led thirty more laps last year than in his previous title-winning season should be quite striking as well. Chase Sexton, leader of one hundred and sixty-six laps last term, has converted a lap led into a win forty-five percent of the time. Most interesting is that he led at twelve of the seventeen rounds last season: the total screams dominance and yet it has not been illuminated at all. This means that he converted one lap led into a victory in fifty percent of last season's races.

There are so many intricacies that data like this can expose. There are some surprises and, on the contrary, theories that are reaffirmed. Cooper Webb has won thirty-two main events and led a lap in forty-four for a healthy conversion rate of seventy-two percent. This number is comparable to the one attached to that fellow two-time champion, Eli Tomac, despite Webb having led six hundred and forty-four laps less across his professional career. The numbers are not 'wow' and yet the percentage is. How can those two facts coexist when they are, in theory, contradictory?

Well, that is Webb's modus operandi. Quietly effective and lurking in the shadows until it is time to execute is how he has become the superstar that stands so tall. Nine of his last fifteen victories have been achieved with no more than ten laps led. This is not to his chagrin: it is impressive that he can position himself in a spot to capitalize. It is arguably a trait that defines a champion. A Webb naysayer could argue that this proves that his early laps need to be more effective, admittedly, but this scribe would dismiss that as an attempt to diminish his credibility as a title contender.

Monster Energy Supercross stars like Jason Anderson (fifty-five percent conversion rate) and Justin Barcia (fifty-four percent) have smaller sample sizes to work with, seeing as they have led few laps in comparison to the forenamed riders (three hundred and forty-seven and three hundred and twenty-eight respectively). Ken Roczen's percentage (fifty-two) is in a similar ballpark but contestably more stunning considering how large his sample size is. Note that '94' has led a superb seven hundred and seven laps in Monster Energy Supercross, the second highest total of the current competitors.

Consider this bench-racing fodder. Additional information to tide you over before fireworks explode above Anaheim's Angel Stadium. There is a parting gift for you, dear reader, to mull over though and that is that Jett Lawrence has failed to convert a lap led into a victory just four times – that fashions a percentage of seventy-seven percent. Not only that, but he has already led two hundred and sixty-two laps. Not too far from those totals that Sexton, Webb, Anderson and Barcia have compiled.