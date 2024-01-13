San Francisco Tips - Vital MX Fantasy

Round two is upon us! If round one didn't go your way, here's a chance at redemption. If you did well at round one, well welcome to race team ownership life, it's time for another round of stress!

Before we jump into that though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

This week's featured brand is DeCal Works. The crew at DeCal Works has committed a set of number backgrounds as a weekly prize for the team that finishes second place each week. They're also the seventh place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete custom graphics kit.

Injured Icon

What's the little medical briefcase mean next to certain rider's names? That means they're injured. At the time of writing, we don't have any listed but keep an eye out before the night show starts to see if there are any injury updates.

Prices Change

This was a common question we received after week one "do the rider's prices change every week?". Why yes, yes they do. It all depends on recent factors such as results, injuries, mid-week issues, etc. The prices on some riders may not change each week but for the most part you will see small to medium-sized adjustments each round.

Highest Pick Trends

For those who haven't upgraded their accounts, here's a sneak peek at pick trends. At the time of writing this feature, the highest pick trends are surprisingly close to the same as last week. With Jett Lawrence being the highest 450 at 59%, with a $30,000 higher price than last week. Hunter Lawrence is also quite high but with a reduced cost from last weekend. Between them though is Cooper Webb, holding a 47% pick trend.

For the 250s, Jo Shimoda and Levi Kitchen are near the top again but RJ Hampshire has jumped to number one with a 41% pick trend, even though he's pricier than last weekend.

Dropped Prices

In the 450 class, the largest price drop is Christian Craig by $48,000. Dropping from $98,000 to $50,000 for San Francisco. Christian scored 20th and two points in Anaheim but was technically a DNF as he pulled out early. With only a 16% pick trend as of writing, he could be a big swing this weekend.

There's a host of 450 riders anywhere from $20,000-$30,000 cheaper than A1. Amongst them are Eli Tomac, Hunter Lawrence, Adam Cianciarulo, and more.

Octopi Media

In the 250 class, the largest price drop is Phil Nicoletti by $45,000. Dropping from $118,000 to $75,000 for San Francisco. Phil scored zero points last weekend in Anaheim but that was due to a mechanical gremlin on the sight lap. Keep an eye on Philthy.

Power in Numbers?

The winning team from Anaheim 1 had two trends. One, it was a large team with ten total riders. Second, it was primarily 250 riders with eight of the ten riders being from that class.

Winning team from A1.

During our testing for the game, large teams were successful more often than not, but they still failed at times. Give it a go at your own caution.

Weather

The track in San Francisco is already quite saturated and with more rain being called for in the forecast come race time, picking riders who are known for being good in these conditions is a solid bet. Secondly, the schedule has been revised with only the two timed practices in place. The track conditions are likely to be sloppy even in qualifying so there might be large variances in rider's times.

If you haven't already, sign up for Vital MX Fantasy here: VitalMX.com/Fantasy

You can also learn more about the season and weekly prizes from our awesome partners: 100%, Kawasaki, FXR, Yoshimura, Eagle Grit, FMF, GUTS, Mika Metals, DT-1, EVS, Luxon, DeCal Works, Engine Ice, Troy Lee Designs, and Arai.