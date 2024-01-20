San Diego Tips - Vital MX Fantasy

Round three is on the horizon and a new chance to score some points or some frustrations. Last week's race was a mudder from the moment we arrived at the stadium but San Diego offers a bit more of a conundrum. Last week's qualifying times were a peak at the rider's mud skills but this week's qualifying will be dry, ahead of wet conditions in the evening...good luck!

Before we jump into that though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

This week's featured brand is GUTS Racing. GUTS is giving away a custom seat cover as a weekly prize for the team that finishes fourth place each week. They're also the ninth place prize in our series end for Supercross, Pro Motocross, and the SuperMotocross series with a complete seat. Meaning that the position will get a complete seat base, foam, and cover. Thanks to GUTS for supporting fantasy.

Sadly we have an injured icon (medical briefcase) coming into the weekend, as Maximus Vohland joins that list due to an injury sustained on Thursday leading up to the event. If other riders join this list, we update their selection area on the manage page with this icon. Keep an eye out.

For those who haven't upgraded their accounts, here's a sneak peek at pick trends. At the time of writing this feature, the highest pick trends in the 450 class are Cooper Webb at 61%, Jett Lawrence at 52%, and Ken Roczen at 50%. On the opposite end of the spectrum is Shane McElrath, who scored fourth last weekend, with only a 6% pick tend and another mudder on the horizon. Oh, and he's half the price of Lawrence or Roczen. Justin Barcia had a rough San Francisco due to illness, is still mid-packed priced, but only has a 4% pick trend.

For the 250s, the round one winner, RJ Hampshire, is the cheapest he's been all season and has his highest pick trend at 58%. Jo Shimoda is second with 48% at the time of writing, while Nate Thrasher and Julien Beaumer are tied for third with 35%.

Michael Mosiman on Star?

Michael Mosiman has been picked up by Star and there's a rumor he could line up as soon as this weekend in San Diego! However, you'll notice he's not currently on the manage team sheets because he's still not on the AMA starting list. If he is in fact at the venue tomorrow, he will be added as a pickable rider. Keep an eye out for that late addition if it ends up being true.

Dropped Prices

In the 450 class, the largest price drop is Cooper Webb by $58,000. Dropping from $170,000 to $112,000 for San Diego. However, he also sits with the largest pick trend right now at 61%. Malcolm Stewart also has had a large reduction in price, falling from $115,000 to $75,000 for San Diego.

In the 250 class, the largest price drop is Nate Thrasher by $55,000. Dropping from $140,000 to $85,000 for San Diego. Thrasher has had a ROUGH start to the season, but it could pay off for you to have him on your team this weekend.

Yes, There's Power in Numbers.

Last week we wrote about a large team being an advantage in unknown conditions. The winning team from Anaheim 1 had ten total riders, while San Francisco's winning team had 17 riders on it. Yes, you read that right, 17 riders! With many teams in the top ten having 12 or more. With another mud race on the horizon, this might be the best route unless you're really certain with your higher-priced riders and small team.

The Winning team from San Francisco.

Weather

While we're looking at another possible mudder, things will be a bit different than last week. For one, the track was built in dry conditions with no mid-week rain, and the forecast only shows rain for the night show. This means we should have a regular qualifying schedule and normal conditions throughout the day. However, things will be very different come the heat races and mains, making qualifying times potentially useless. Yikes.

