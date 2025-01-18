San Diego Tips and Prizes - Vital MX Fantasy

Welcome back, we've made it through round one and if you're like me, you're probably second-guessing your decisions. Unless you killed it at the opening round, which if so, good for you... (sarcasm).

Let's get into some tips and the prizes for round two!

This Week's Prizes

Yes, this will be a recurring announcement each week, because this year we've opted to rotate our weekly prizes and with that, we've got some real bangers lined up throughout the season. This list will change a lot round-to-round, and this week's prizes for the global league will be as follows.

1st place: Ogio RIG 9800 gear bag

2nd place: Leatt jersey and gloves

3rd place: Race Tech Revalve Certificate

4th place: GUTS seat cover

5th place: DT-1 Filter and cage

6th place: Thor MX hoodie and hat

Before we jump into the tips though, if you haven't already seen it, our Fantasy game is free to play and win prizes but there's also an option to upgrade. What does the $10 upgrade for the year get you? A couple of things. First, it allows you to create private leagues, it also allows you to look back at rider's past results straight from the selection dashboard. On top of that, it also gives you the ability to see the live pick trends of each rider before the race starts and you can download a CSV file that has all the results we have on file for each rider in that weekend's race.

Injured or Out Icon

What's the little medical briefcase mean next to certain rider's names? That means they're either injured or out. At the time of writing, there is one in the 250 class as Derek Kelley stated he intended to race San Diego but late yesterday had to announce he was out. Well, he was already on the sheet, so you will see this.

Prices Still in Flux

We're still early in the season and some riders had rough Anaheim 1, this means there has been a swing in prices this weekend. As the season rolls on and riders "settle in" a bit more, those prices won't change as much. So take advantage of some of the price swings this weekend.

Highest Pick Trends

For those who haven't upgraded their accounts, here's a sneak peek at pick trends. At the time of writing this feature, Eli Tomac holds this highest pick trend at 71% of teams having him on their roster. That's 22% higher than the next highest in the 450 class. Want to follow the herd and play it safe, or you can zig when everyone else zags and go a different route? Again, the $10 upgrade for the season has its benefits when you're trying to assemble the best team...

Good luck team managers!