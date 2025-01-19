San Diego SX Press Conference | Ft. Eli Tomac

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Eli Tomac entered the 2025 season of the SuperMotocross World Championship by announcing it could be his final season. After an Achilles injury in 2023 and a fourth overall in Supercross in 2024, there were questions of whether or not he could be the Tomac of old. Eli appears to be determined to make a point that, yes the Tomac of old is still very much in existence. Round two in San Diego, California brought his first win of the season and left him with the points lead. Read below excerpts from the post-race press conference.



Haley Shanley - SuperMotocross: This has to be so emotionally charged. You have eleven straight seasons of winning in the premier class. How does it feel?

Eli Tomac: It's up there on the list for wins. It's been a while. I think the last time I won a twenty-minute main was when I didn't get one last year. That's a big thing for me, and for it not to just be a Triple Crown with the shorter sprints. This was a huge thing for me with coming back and proving I'm in a better position and better shape. Also, just regrouping from last week. I put myself in that position and then tipped over in the third turn, and it was so frustrating. It was nice to get it done all the way.

Adam Enticknap – Track Talkers: There were questions about whether you would be the Eli Tomac of the past. Tonight, you answered those questions to everybody. What questions did you answer about yourself tonight?

Eli: As I said, getting it done in the real deal (standard main event) and not just the short sprint races, coming from the back and not getting any gifts. Making it happen and improving in areas where I thought I was weak.

Ryan Nitzen – Cycle News: You had a couple of close calls with lappers towards the end of the race, and one big one in particular. Can you take us through that?

Eli: That was a frustrating part of the race. I honestly thought Jett would get me at that point because I sat behind Vince (Friese) for maybe half a lap. You anticipate where you think they will go when you're behind a guy. Most of the time, you have a pretty good sense of where they are going, but that didn't happen. After that triple, we would go ninety, and then on-off, there was a ton of track on the left side. That's where I went and he just drifted over. I thought I was hosed landing there. It was super close. That's all I can say. It was wild, and I thought I would give up the race because of that situation. It was so close even though, at the beginning, there was a lot of track open for that not to happen.

Michael Antonovich – Core Setting: I've heard you talk about reaching the 'flow' state where everything comes easy while doing the motos. Is that what happened tonight, or were you aware of everything? You and Jett almost collided off the face of the triple early. Do you even remember that happening, or were you just going?

Eli: I do, and it's nice to race with a guy like Jett. Most of the 450 guys have good self-awareness for that situation. You know it will be tight, but most of us know it will not end well if we go wheel-to-wheel of the triple. You try to get in that 'flow' state, but for me, tonight, it was full on for those twenty minutes. There was no time to take a break.

Kellen Brauer – Swap Moto Live: Jett mentioned how he passed you in the sand and then you were able to pass him back. Did you guys notice it had dug out that wall in the sand while you were on the parade lap? Did you take a mental note after seeing him do it?

Eli: Yeah, I saw it. I hoped they would do that earlier in the day because I felt going inside was a big advantage. It was cool that it opened up a line on the track. It's not often the split lanes work, and they made it work in the main. You could move around, and it was nice.

Jase MaCalpine - Gypsy Tales: The quad was a huge feature on the track, and a lot of times when you guys do something like that on press day, it gets taken out. What was it like having an obstacle like that on the track this weekend?

Eli: (Laughs) It was good and not too bad. We had space to go long, and it didn't catch anyone too bad. The only time I didn't like it was after sitting around for three hours and then hitting it in the heat race on the first lap. It was a section where I felt I could make up time if you were good at scrubbing and getting through it.