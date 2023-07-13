Retro Project | 1996 Kawasaki KX250 Brought Back to Life

Got a mid-'90s smoker you're thinking about bringing back to better-than-new condition? Oh, do we have an example for you with our latest project bike, a 1996 Kawasaki KX250.

While it's easy to love the old-school aesthetics of the 1996 KX250, as to some it's the "golden age for the Kawis", you have to quickly acknowledge the challenges in rebuilding one of these '90s two strokes. Over the course of the 25 years or so since it rolled off the assembly line, the components on this bike haven't been well taken care of and bring about a bit of a challenge to restore to full working order.

(Click play to watch this feature)

One of the primary obstacles encountered during the restoration of the '96 KX was the bike's practically unusable suspension. Jay had to piece together various components from multiple forks and shocks, just to achieve a functional set. Luckily, the crew from Race Tech is also well-versed in crazy restoration projects such as this and we're able to source some of the components needed. Along with the know-how and settings to bring this set back from the dead.

To restore the bike's engine back to its glory days, Jay enlisted the help of Brad from Parapros and Sano Metal Finishing. Together, they disassembled the engine, cleaned the components, and utilized a few different brands during the assembly process. Such as a ProX rod kit, Wiseco piston, and ProX main bearings. Luckily, the cylinder was in decent shape and didn't require extensive repairs. While no significant performance modifications were made, attention was given to reliability and the replacement of the worn-out parts. Speaking of the engine rebuild, honestly, the amount of parts that ProX had for this bike is impressive. Make sure you check out the parts list at the end of the article to see all the goodies they had available for this 25-year-old machine.

Throughout the restoration process, Jay encountered difficulties in sourcing certain parts due to their limited availability. This challenge was especially evident with the airbox and the exhaust pipe, for which suitable replacements were not readily accessible. Creative solutions became a bit necessary, such as patching up and basically rebuilding his own airbox. Thanks to brands such as MX Plastics, Decal Works, San Diego Powder Coating and MotoSeat...it wasn't too hard however to get the bike looking better than it did off the showroom floor.

With the bike fully rebuilt, we took the bike to the track for testing for a bit. While components like the ODI bars and grips, modern seat cover, IMS foot pegs, and other components provided a familiar riding experience...the bike's overall performance still falls slightly short of modern standards. Where this bike shines is in the nostalgia or sentimental value, bringing joy into the moment, rather than the top-of-the-line performance we're accustomed to with the latest and greatest. She's not a main track full-send ripper, but was a blast on Cahuilla's Vet Track blowing up burns, throwing some old-school style off some tables, and just reliving the moment.

Conclusion: The restoration of this 1996 KX250 illustrates the challenges and considerations involved in reviving vintage motorcycles. While the process can be rewarding, enthusiasts should be mindful of the limitations of older bikes and carefully assess the condition of critical components. If you can strike a balance between nostalgia and practicality, you'll enjoy the unique experience of resurrecting a classic machine. Does it make financial sense to rebuild one of these old smokers? Not always...and definitely not in this case. But for many, you can't put a price on nostalgia and passion.

