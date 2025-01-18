Results Sheet | 2025 San Diego Supercross

Results from round two of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

GD2
1/18/2025 10:40am
sdrs.jpg?VersionId=caw3YIzlXMcFOKZmCpfQEm Kx

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Diego.

Standings:

450 Class

Position

Name

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Total

1.

Chase Sexton

25

 

25

2.

Ken Roczen

22

 

22

3.

Jason Anderson

20

 

20

4.

Cooper Webb

18

 

18

5.

Eli Tomac

17

 

17

6.

Justin Barcia

16

 

16

7.

Justin Cooper

15

 

15

8.

Justin Hill

14

 

14

9.

Aaron Plessinger

13

 

13

10.

Malcolm Stewart

12

 

12

11.

Hunter Lawrence

11

 

11

12.

Jett Lawrence

10

 

10

13.

Shane McElrath

9

 

9

14.

Jorge Prado

8

 

8

15.

Vince Friese

7

 

7

16.

Mitchell Oldenburg

6

 

6

17.

Mitchell Harrison

5

 

5

18.

Freddie Noren

4

 

4

19.

Ryan Breece

3

 

3

20.

Kyle Chisholm

2

 

2

 

250 West Class

Position

Name

Anaheim 1

San Diego

Total

1.

Jo Shimoda

25

 

25

2.

Julien Beaumer

22

 

22

3.

Jordon Smith

20

 

20

4.

Ryder DiFrancesco

18

 

18

5.

Haiden Deegan

17

 

17

6.

Coty Schock

16

 

16

7.

Anthony Bourdon

15

 

15

8.

Cole Davies

14

 

14

9.

Garrett Marchbanks

13

 

13

10.

Cole Thompson

12

 

12

11.

Lux Turner

11

 

11

12.

Avery Long

10

 

10

13.

Hunter Yoder

9

 

9

14.

TJ Albright

8

 

8

15.

Michael Mosiman

7

 

7

16.

Max Miller

6

 

6

17.

Parker Ross

5

 

5

18.

Noah Viney

4

 

4

19.

Gavin Towers

3

 

3

20.

Stilez Robertson

2

 

2

Timed Qualifying Results:

450 Combined

450comb 0

250 Combined

250comb 0.jpeg?VersionId=4QTvCrQJ28C6acS fOzi Ppt

450 Group C Qualifying Session 2

450cq2 4.png?VersionId=1

450 Group B Qualifying Session 2

450bq2 11.png?VersionId=j

450 Group A Qualifying Session 2

450aq2 25.png?VersionId=D4TNBIMKC svW5EYAbmKBit.fDSx

250 Group A Qualifying Session 2

250aq2 13.png?VersionId=nMS0CC

250 Group B Qualifying Session 2

250bq2 10.png?VersionId=EhbezeccubhjMggbq8

250 Group C Qualifying Session 2

250cq2 2.png?VersionId=YvZSY8nRm2UoytXdN5ooez

450 Group C Qualifying Session 1

450cq1 3

450 Group B Qualifying Session 1

450bq1 15.png?VersionId=W gJhgUBCP4duf

450 Group A Qualifying Session 1

450aq1 16

250 Group A Qualifying Session 1

250aq1 11

250 Group B Qualifying Session 1

250bq1

250 Group C Qualifying Session 1

250cq1 6.png?VersionId=OlEkGCCxlKp9bYLOcSb.sTnjMN El90

450 Group C Free Practice

450cfp

450 Group B Free Practice

IMG 9912.jpeg?VersionId=vgIALBPkRt6MEPN5oI hXy.UYLigyTC

450 Group A Free Practice

IMG 9911

250 Group A Free Practice

IMG 9910.jpeg?VersionId=9eNHvrJOj

250 Group B Free Practice

IMG 9908.jpeg?VersionId=qAcN.tFfpH

250 Group C Free Practice

IMG 9907.jpeg?VersionId=ivp
