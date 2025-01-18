Results Sheet | 2025 San Diego Supercross

Check back throughout the day for all of the results from San Diego.
Standings:
450 Class
Position
Name
Anaheim 1
San Diego
Total
1.
Chase Sexton
25
25
2.
Ken Roczen
22
22
3.
Jason Anderson
20
20
4.
Cooper Webb
18
18
5.
Eli Tomac
17
17
6.
Justin Barcia
16
16
7.
Justin Cooper
15
15
8.
Justin Hill
14
14
9.
Aaron Plessinger
13
13
10.
Malcolm Stewart
12
12
11.
Hunter Lawrence
11
11
12.
Jett Lawrence
10
10
13.
Shane McElrath
9
9
14.
Jorge Prado
8
8
15.
Vince Friese
7
7
16.
Mitchell Oldenburg
6
6
17.
Mitchell Harrison
5
5
18.
Freddie Noren
4
4
19.
Ryan Breece
3
3
20.
Kyle Chisholm
2
2
250 West Class
Position
Name
Anaheim 1
San Diego
Total
1.
Jo Shimoda
25
25
2.
Julien Beaumer
22
22
3.
Jordon Smith
20
20
4.
Ryder DiFrancesco
18
18
5.
Haiden Deegan
17
17
6.
Coty Schock
16
16
7.
Anthony Bourdon
15
15
8.
Cole Davies
14
14
9.
Garrett Marchbanks
13
13
10.
Cole Thompson
12
12
11.
Lux Turner
11
11
12.
Avery Long
10
10
13.
Hunter Yoder
9
9
14.
TJ Albright
8
8
15.
Michael Mosiman
7
7
16.
Max Miller
6
6
17.
Parker Ross
5
5
18.
Noah Viney
4
4
19.
Gavin Towers
3
3
20.
Stilez Robertson
2
2